Tommy Bahama Maritime Triumph, A New Fragrance For Men

NEW YORK, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tommy Bahama, the iconic island lifestyle brand, announces the debut of the limited-edition men's fragrance, Maritime Triumph. The newest addition to its scent portfolio will launch exclusively at Tommy Bahama stores and on tommybahama.com in April and be available nationwide in May.

Maritime Triumph reflects the Tommy Bahama man's passion for adventure and appreciation of freedom, which are emblematic of personal victory. Vibrant and masculine, the limited-edition scent is for the man who appreciates the brand's ethos of celebrating the finer things in life -- the pleasure of embarking on a weekend sail, luxury of living an island lifestyle and richness of experiencing a scent journey.

Created to capture these extraordinary moments and bold attitude, Maritime Triumph embodies the elegance and strength of the Tommy Bahama man and his virtues that enable him to seize the moment and face any challenge with a courageous masculinity.

Just as a sailor boldly sets out to face mysterious waters, the fragrance ventures into the unknown. Maritime Triumph' s notes are inspired by the warmth of the sun and effervescence of the sea, starting with the sparkling freshness of Bergamot, juicy citrus of Mandarin, and aromatic spiciness of Cardamom. As the scent journey continues, it subtly softens with the rich Cedar Leaf, warm Nutmeg, earthy Labdanum and vibrant Pimento Berries. Concluding, it is rendered unforgettable with its long-lasting foundation of Cashmere Woods, warm layer of Amber and leathery feel of Saffron.

The Spicy-Woody fragrance was created by Frank Voelkl, Senior Perfumer at Firmenich, who explains his inspiration, "When creating Triumph, I was inspired by the warm golden light of a setting sun. I thought of the moment when you look out over the sea as the sun sets, and it just feels like magic. It's this interplay of day and night, bright and dark that for me captures this golden hour and its elegant yet casual warmth; the embodiment of a day well lived for the Tommy Bahama man."

FRAGRANCE NOTES

Top - Bergamot NP, Mandarin, Violet Leaves

Middle - Pimento Berries, Cedar Leaf, Nutmeg NP

Dry - Cashmere Woods, Patchouli, Saffron

THE PACKAGING

The bottle takes on the classic silhouette of the Maritime Collection. Its transparent glass, and distinguished metal cleat are complimented by a deep blue nautical rope bound around the iconic silver cap and encased in a matching blue carton with nautical rope accents.

THE COLLECTION

Limited-edition Eau de Cologne 4.2 oz $82

Follow @tbahama and tag the brand on your journey by using the hashtag #ForEveryAdventure

ABOUT PARLUX LTD: Parlux LTD, a leading global beauty company, designs, manufactures, markets and distributes prestige fragrances and related products since 1987. It is ranked among the Top 100 Cosmetic and Fragrance companies globally and holds the licenses for notable fragrance brands including: Tommy Bahama, Vince Camuto, Pierre Cardin, Kenneth Cole, Paris Hilton, Sofia Vergara and Jason Wu, among others.

Parlux LTD is a wholly owned subsidiary of Perfumania Holdings Inc., an independent national, vertically integrated wholesale distributor and specialty retailer of fragrances and related products.

ABOUT TOMMY BAHAMA Tommy Bahama is part of Tommy Bahama Group, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Oxford Industries, Inc. (OXM) - Get Report. Established in August 1992, with corporate headquarters in Seattle, Tommy Bahama is the iconic island lifestyle brand that defines relaxed, sophisticated style in men's and women's sportswear, swimwear, accessories and a home furnishings and décor collection. The company owns and operates over 160 Tommy Bahama retail locations worldwide, 21 of which offer a Tommy Bahama Restaurant & Bar or a Tommy Bahama Marlin Bar. The Tommy Bahama collection is available on TommyBahama.com and at the finest U.S. retailers. For more information, please visit www.tommybahama.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tommy-bahama-maritime-triumph-a-new-fragrance-for-men-301262999.html

SOURCE Parlux LTD