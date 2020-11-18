TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. Announces Expansion Of Intellectual Protection Worldwide

FREDERICK, Md., Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. ® ("TOMI") (TOMZ) , is a global company specializing in disinfection and decontamination, utilizing its premier Binary Ionization Technology (BIT) platform through its SteraMist products - a hydrogen peroxide-based mist and fog composed of ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP). As a part of TOMI's ongoing effort to advance its products and technology, it has continued to expand intellectual property protection of its innovative disruptive technology. TOMI is pursuing patent rights in diverse regions of the world, encompassing the United States, the European Union, Brazil, Mexico, Korea, China, India and many other countries.

TOMI has now received its registration from The Australian Register of Therapeutic Goods (ARTG) through its Australian partner, Melbourne-based LAF Technologies (Laftech), a leading provider in Australia specializing in controlled environment systems and contamination control equipment for the past 33 years. Further, TOMI is also proud to report issuance of a first Australian patent protecting use of its ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP) technology; TOMI continues to pursue additional patent protection for its technologies in Australia. This development complements the recent allowance in Israel of TOMI's patent application covering iHP technology; an Israeli patent will issue in the near future.

TOMI is also developing international intellectual property protection in various areas, such as decontamination of small enclosures or food decontamination. Recent patent publications include U.S. and international applications regarding food decontamination (US2020/0345021 and WO2020/223661); and published applications in India for decontamination methods using iHP technology and for small enclosures.

TOMI now has over forty (40) patents around the world, with an even greater number of patent applications being currently prosecuted worldwide. In addition, TOMI has been approved for over fifty-five (55) trademarks including registrations in over five (5) classes with more than one hundred-twenty (120) trademark applications pending approval globally. TOMI is continuing to submit additional patent and trademark applications to secure intellectual property protection in new product lines being introduced.

Elissa J. (E.J.) Shane, Chief Operations Officer of TOMI stated: "Intellectual property has remained a vital component for TOMI as we continue to expand SteraMist technology. SteraMist iHP technology is vastly different than any other disinfection technology on the market, making the efforts and diligence behind protecting our intellectual property of paramount importance."

TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc.: Innovating for a safer world ®

TOMI ™ Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOMZ) is a global decontamination and infection prevention company, providing environmental solutions for indoor surface disinfection through the manufacturing, sales and licensing of its premier Binary Ionization Technology ® (BIT ™) platform. Invented under a defense grant in association with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) of the U.S. Department of Defense, BIT ™ solution utilizes a low percentage Hydrogen Peroxide as its only active ingredient to produce a fog of ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP ™). Represented by the SteraMist ® brand of products, iHP ™ produces a germ-killing aerosol that works like a visual non-caustic gas.

TOMI products are designed to service a broad spectrum of commercial structures, including, but not limited to, hospitals and medical facilities, cruise ships, office buildings, hotel and motel rooms, schools, restaurants, meat and produce processing facilities, military barracks, police and fire departments, and athletic facilities. TOMI products and services have also been used in single-family homes and multi-unit residences.

TOMI develops training programs and application protocols for its clients and is a member in good standing with The American Biological Safety Association, The American Association of Tissue Banks, Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology, Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America, America Seed Trade Association, and The Restoration Industry Association.

