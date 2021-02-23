TOMI Appoints Sales Vice Presidents For Its Commercial, Healthcare And Food Divisions

Appointments Expected to Strengthen Sales Organization and Drive growth

FREDERICK, Md., Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. ® ("TOMI", "the Company") (TOMZ) , a global company specializing in disinfection and decontamination, utilizing its premier Binary Ionization Technology Platform through its SteraMist products - a hydrogen peroxide-based mist and fog composed of ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP™), has announced the appointment of the new sales vice presidents: Gary Zamieroski as Vice President, Sales for the Commercial division, Patrick Griffin as Vice President, Sales for the Hospital-HealthCare division and Kim Larkin as Vice President, Sales of the Food Safety division.

Gary Zamieroski, Vice President Sales for the Commercial division, brings 35 years' global executive leadership experience in sales, marketing, strategy, business development, government affairs and technology development in the aerospace, defense, energy, and high-tech industries with companies such as GE, Honeywell, Textron, and Airbus.

"I see clear growth potential for boosting TOMI's sales in its commercial division https://tomimist.com/industries-divisions/commercial/ globally through coordinated sales and marketing and account-based marketing activities," commented Mr. Zamieroski.

Patrick Griffin joins TOMI as Vice President, Sales for Hospital-HealthCare; https://tomimist.com/industries-divisions/hospital-healthcare/, bringing over 25 years of experience in the Healthcare space including working for Quest Diagnostics, Abbott, Siemens Bayer and ThermoFisher Scientific. Some of the characteristics that have led to his success are his effective strategic vision, financial management and budgeting acumen, contract execution and team building capabilities. Throughout his career he has held positions of increasing responsibility and has built and led teams in sales, marketing, operations and training. "This is an exciting time to join TOMI and I look forward to being part of an organization that provides cutting edge technology to help our customers in the healthcare industry keep patients and first-responders safe," stated Mr. Griffin.

Kim Larkin , Vice President, Sales for the Food Safety division; https://tomimist.com/industries-divisions/food-safety/ joins TOMI, having spent the past few years with leading TIC (Testing, Inspection & Certification) companies. She also brings experience from her work with food safety diagnostic companies including 3M, NSF International and Intertek. Her focus on food safety started over 20 years ago as a student at Colorado State University working in the Meat Science Microbiology lab, where she learned it takes an entire community working together globally to create a better and safer food supply.

Ms. Larkin stated, "I am excited to join TOMI with its game-changing SteraMist technology, that is nothing like the food industry has ever seen. The non-corrosive and easy to use organic registration opens the door for so many to improve speed of disinfection and achieve a better pathogen reduction.

Halden Shane, CEO of TOMI, stated, "TOMI is focused on growing out market share and revenue from the global disinfectant and decontamination market, which is valued at nearly $19 billion with a growing CAGR of 6.7%. In light of the recent completion of R&D and anticipated launch of our new product line in approximately six weeks, this is the ideal time for us to onboard senior divisional sales professionals to take the lead closing on business from our growing sales pipeline. It is important to introduce SteraMist to all sectors of all industries. TOMI's is currently a leader in disinfection and decontamination globally, and our goal is to establish our Company as the worldwide standard in our industry. We believe these three new hires should be a giant step in furthering TOMI's worldwide market recognition, driving our growth and accelerating our progress toward becoming that standard."

TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc.: Innovating for a safer world ®

TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOMZ) is a global decontamination and infection prevention company, providing environmental solutions for indoor surface disinfection through the manufacturing, sales and licensing of its premier Binary Ionization Technology ® (BIT ™) platform. Invented under a defense grant in association with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) of the U.S. Department of Defense, BIT ™ solution utilizes a low percentage Hydrogen Peroxide as its only active ingredient to produce a fog of ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP ™). Represented by the SteraMist ® brand of products, iHP ™ produces a germ-killing aerosol that works like a visual non-caustic gas.

TOMI products are designed to service a broad spectrum of commercial structures, including, but not limited to, hospitals and medical facilities, cruise ships, office buildings, hotel and motel rooms, schools, restaurants, meat and produce processing facilities, military barracks, police and fire departments, and athletic facilities. TOMI products and services have also been used in single-family homes and multi-unit residences.

TOMI develops training programs and application protocols for its clients and is a member in good standing with The American Biological Safety Association, The American Association of Tissue Banks, Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology, Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America, America Seed Trade Association, and The Restoration Industry Association.

For additional information, please visit http://www.tomimist.com/ or contact us at info@tomimist.com.

