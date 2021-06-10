Tomahawk Robotics Awarded $4,132,540 Contract With United States Marine Corps

MELBOURNE, Fla., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tomahawk Robotics is pleased to announce the award of the Radio Agile Integrated Device (RAID) Program through the Marine Corps Warfighting Laboratory (MCWL). Program activities and deliveries will take place over the course of 2021 and 2022.

The RAID Program provides a fully integrated common control and communications solution for both air and ground unmanned systems. It will enable universal robotic control of legacy Program of Record (PoR) systems as well as next generation unmanned systems, sensors, and payloads for dismounted Marine Corps units. Universal robotic control technologies provide infantry units significant improvements in situational awareness, mobility and lethality and ultimately ready Marines for the challenges of tomorrow's battlefields.

The RAID Program leverages Tomahawk Robotics' product family, including the Kinesis universal robotic control software, Grip, KxM and MxC-Mini. "This is a tremendous opportunity to provide universal robotic control technologies for the Marine Corps and build on the investments of other DOD units and allies. The Marine Corps is doing superb work preparing for the multi-domain battlefield of the future; you see this reflected in their force structure, doctrine, and technology adoption. We are proud to be part of this program and to support their efforts to achieve effective Manned Unmanned Teaming (MUM-T)," said Brad Truesdell, CEO of Tomahawk Robotics.

About Tomahawk RoboticsTomahawk Robotics is the leading innovator of common control solutions that transform how humans and unmanned systems work together to make the world more safe and secure. From the battlefield to remote industrial sites, our products and technology safeguard users working under the most extreme and stressful conditions. Designed from the ground up with the user in mind, Kinesis is the only multi-domain, cross-architecture, AI-enabled control system that unlocks intuitive interaction with remote environments from across the room or around the world.

