Tom Gruber, Former Head Of Siri Advanced Development Group At Apple, Joins EverQuote's Advisory Board

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EverQuote, Inc. (Nasdaq: EVER), a leading online insurance marketplace, is pleased to announce that Tom Gruber has joined the Company's Advisory Board.

"Tom is a highly accomplished product leader with a keen focus on building products that deliver value to customers, ethically. He is also a world-class leader in AI and machine learning technologies, which fits incredibly well with our company evolution and data-centricity mindset," said CEO, Seth Birnbaum. "As Co-Founder of Siri, Tom has created an offering that is used over a billion times per week by consumers and his experience will be invaluable as we continue to invest in building and personalizing products to help more shoppers find the best insurance for their needs. We're thrilled to have him join our team."

"EverQuote is a data-driven organization that is aligned with the consumer. I am excited to work with the Company on ways to use data and AI to help people live in safety, with health, wellness, and financial security. EverQuote's leadership and culture support their mission to have a positive impact on people's lives," said Dr. Gruber.

Dr. Gruber was Co-Founder of Siri, Inc. and Head of the Siri Advanced Development Group at Apple for over 8 years and has served as a founder and technical advisor to several companies. Dr. Gruber is recognized as a global thought leader and product expert in designing consumer and enterprise products that combine high tech software and innovative user experiences; he has published extensively on the fields of Artificial Intelligence, Ontology Engineering, and Human-Computer Interaction. Dr. Gruber holds a Ph.D. and M.S. in Computer and Information Science from the University of Massachusetts and a B.S. in Psychology and Computer Science from Loyola University.

