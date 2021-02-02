Tom Farrell Named President Of Partners General Insurance Agency

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Partners General Insurance Agency, LLC (PGIA) is pleased to announce the promotion of Thomas Farrell to President effective February 1, 2021. With Tom's promotion to President, Jas Chima will become CEO (formerly President and CEO) and John Davis will remain as EVP.

Jas Chima commented that "We are excited to have Tom formally become part of the PGIA management team as we work towards a long-term succession plan. Tom will work closely with myself and John Davis to grow our operation and expand our product offerings to our select group of wholesale brokers."

Tom joined PGIA in mid-2019 to open the Shelton, CT office. Tom has more than 20 years of experience in the Commercial Casualty and Excess Markets. Most recently Tom served as Director of Commercial Excess & Umbrella at Hudson Insurance Company where he built their Excess Commercial Casualty Division from the ground up. Prior to this, Tom ran the Eastern Branch of Admiral Insurance Group's Excess Division. Tom started his career with General Star Insurance Company in NYC.

Tom holds a J.D. from St John's University and a B.A. from Villanova University.

Partners General Insurance Agency (majority owned by K2 Insurance Services) is a privately owned Managing General Underwriter, providing Primary General Liability and Excess coverages countrywide through a select group of appointed wholesale surplus lines brokers on a non-admitted basis with offices in California, Illinois, Texas, Virginia and Connecticut. For more information about PGIA, its people and products, please visit www.PartnersGeneral.com.

K2 Insurance Services (K2) is an insurance services holding company, which owns and controls a diverse set of specialty program administrators. Through its MGAs, K2 markets, underwrites, and services over $1 billion annually in niche commercial and personal insurance premiums. From workers' compensation for high hazard exposures such as commercial transportation to personal lines coverage for manufactured homes, K2 helps insure clients across a diverse array of risks and industries. K2 is headquartered in San Diego, California and is a privately held company. For more information about K2, its people and products, please visit www.k2ins.com.

