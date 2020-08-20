Tom C. Nichols Elected To Hilltop Holdings Board Of Directors

Dallas-based Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) - Get Report today announced Tom C. Nichols has been elected to the company's board of directors where he will serve as a member of the Risk Committee and Merger and Acquisition Committee.

"We are pleased to welcome Tom Nichols to Hilltop's board of directors and look forward to his insight and guidance," said Hilltop Holdings Chairman Gerald J. Ford. "Tom's decades of experience as an industry leader and extensive record of overseeing successful mergers and acquisitions will serve the board well as our organization continues to grow."

Nichols is the owner and chief executive officer of Carlile Holdings, Inc., a family investment office. He served as chairman and CEO of Carlile Bancshares, Inc. for nine years until its acquisition by Independent Bancshares, Inc. in 2017. He served as a director for Independent Bancshares until June 2020. Nichols also serves as a director of First Acceptance Corporation. He has acquired, merged, and sold banking organizations and other financial services companies for over 30 years. He also served on the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board and as chairman of the campus planning committee from 1992 to 1998. Nichols began his career in 1969 as a bank examiner for the FDIC. He earned a B.S. in economics from Abilene Christian University.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings is a Dallas-based financial holding company. Its primary line of business is to provide business and consumer banking services from offices located throughout Texas through PlainsCapital Bank. PlainsCapital Bank's wholly owned subsidiary, PrimeLending, provides residential mortgage lending throughout the United States. Hilltop Holdings' broker-dealer subsidiaries, Hilltop Securities Inc. and Hilltop Securities Independent Network Inc., provide a full complement of securities brokerage, institutional and investment banking services in addition to clearing services and retail financial advisory. At June 30, 2020, Hilltop employed approximately 4,800 people and operated approximately 420 locations in 48 states. Hilltop Holdings' common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "HTH." Find more information at Hilltop-Holdings.com, PlainsCapital.com, PrimeLending.com and Hilltopsecurities.com.

