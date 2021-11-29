Tom Brady The Favorite To Win MVP Ahead Of NFL Week 13

Oddsmakers give slew of star quarterbacks a chance to overtake three-time MVP as NFL schedule heads down home stretch, according to TheLines

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The NFL is headed down its home stretch, but the league's MVP is still very much up for grabs ahead of Week 13, according to TheLines.com, which tracks odds in the U.S. regulated sports betting market.

Tom Brady, the three-time MVP who has his Tampa Bay Buccaneers off to an 8-3 start, remains the favorite to win the NFL's MVP award. The 44-year-old is being offered at +275, meaning bettors would win $275 for every $100 wagered, according to a consensus of that nation's largest legal online sportsbooks — including DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM, BetRivers, Caesars, and PointsBet. Brady's odds improved from +350 after the Bucs won a 38-31 shootout Sunday over the Indianapolis Colts.

A fourth MVP would inch Brady closer to the NFL record five awards that Peyton Manning won in his career. But the league's other star quarterbacks have ideas of their own. The Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen is a consensus +500 pick, while reigning MVP and Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers sits at +650. Former MVP Patrick Mahomes (+900) and Dak Prescott (+900) are in oddsmakers' top five. Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (+1900) is the only non-quarterback to crack the Top 10.

"The NFL is a quarterback-driven league, so it isn't a surprise that quarterbacks dominate the list," said Brett Collson, lead analyst for TheLines.com. "Total league MVP awards is one of the few records Tom Brady doesn't already hold, but a fourth MVP would put the record in reach. With a month left to play, though, there are still plenty of opportunities for others to make their case."

The consensus favorites to win the league's MVP, as of Monday, Nov. 29:

Tom Brady +275

+275 Josh Allen +500

+500 Aaron Rodgers +650

+650 Patrick Mahomes +900

+900 Dak Prescott +1000

Kyler Murray +1300

+1300 Lamar Jackson +1600

+1600 Matthew Stafford +1600

+1600 Justin Herbert +1800

+1800 Jonathan Taylor +1900

The consensus point spreads for Week 13 games, as of Monday, Nov. 29:

Dallas Cowboys (-6) at New Orleans Saints; over/under 47.5

Indianapolis Colts (-8.5) at Houston Texans; over/under 46.5

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-10) at Atlanta Falcons; over/under 50.5

New York Giants at Miami Dolphins (-3); over/under 41.5

Philadelphia Eagles (-7) at New York Jets; over/under 45.5

Arizona Cardinals (-7.5) at Chicago Bears; over/under 45.5

Los Angeles Chargers at Cincinnati Bengals (-2.5); over/under 50.5

Minnesota Vikings (-7) at Detroit Lions; over/under 47

Washington Football Team at Las Vegas Raiders (-2.5); over/under 49.5

Jacksonville Jaguars at Los Angeles Rams (-13); over/under 48

Baltimore Ravens (-3) at Pittsburgh Steelers; over/under 44.5

San Francisco 49ers (-3) at Seattle Seahawks; over/under 46.5

49ers (-3) at Seattle Seahawks; over/under 46.5 Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs (-9.5); over/under 47.5

New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills (-3); over/under 44.5

To access updated lines and a betting guide for every NFL team, visit www.thelines.com/betting/nfl. To access Week 13 odds, visit www.thelines.com/nfl-week-13-odds-2021/.

About the TheLines.com:TheLines is a leading source for news, analysis, and research related to the market for regulated sports betting in the United States. Affiliated with the PlayUSA.com Network, TheLines.com provides original daily reporting and offers player advocacy tools related to the advancement of safe, licensed, and legal online sports betting. Based in Las Vegas, the PlayUSA Network is independently owned and operated, with no affiliations to any casino — commercial, tribal, online, or otherwise.

Contact: Zack Hall, Catena Media, 775-338-0745, 324759@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tom-brady-the-favorite-to-win-mvp-ahead-of-nfl-week-13-301433091.html

SOURCE TheLines.com