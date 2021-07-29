Toll Brothers Launches Riverton Pointe Community In South Carolina

HARDEEVILLE, S.C., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced plans for the opening of Riverton Pointe, a staff-gated master planned community of luxury homes located in Hardeeville, just outside of Hilton Head, South Carolina. Construction has begun on the new Toll Brothers Sales Center, which is expected to open August 2021.

Riverton Pointe will feature 15 new luxury single-story home designs on oversized home sites. The community's three new home collections range from approximately 1,680 to 3,500 square feet, featuring craftsman, farmhouse, and traditional architectural designs. The homes will be built on spectacular wooded, lake, golf course and estate-sized home sites with prices starting in the mid $300s. When complete, the Riverton Pointe community will comprise over 950 homes.

With picturesque views of the surrounding woods, golf course, and sparkling community lakes, Riverton Pointe is a premier destination for luxury living with resort-style amenities for active lifestyles. Current community amenities include a pool, fitness center, tennis, pickleball, bocce ball, driving range, social events and much more. Future amenities include an 18-hole Nicklaus Design golf course scheduled to open fall 2021, a pro golf shop, clubhouse, café expanded fitness center and additional racquet sports courts.

Residents of Riverton Pointe will enjoy the relaxed atmosphere of a quiet community, combined with easy access to nearby shopping, entertainment, recreation, and beaches. The community is conveniently located near Highway 278, just 14 miles from Hilton Head and 26 miles from Savannah, Ga.

"From remarkable home designs to extensive amenities, Riverton Pointe has something for everyone," said Matt Jones, Division President of Toll Brothers in South Carolina. "Riverton Pointe truly represents the best in South Carolina living, and we are excited to invite new homebuyers to explore all that this incredible community has to offer."

The future Riverton Pointe Sales Center will be located near New River Parkway and Argent Boulevard. For more information, and to join the VIP list, visit RivertonPointe.com or call 866-232-1717.

For more information on Toll Brothers luxury home communities located throughout the Charleston, Myrtle Beach and Greenville areas of South Carolina, visit TollBrothers.com/SC.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded over 50 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "TOL." The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, golf course development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

2021 marks the 10 th year Toll Brothers has been named to FORTUNE magazine's World's Most Admired Companies ® list. Toll Brothers has also been honored as Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year by Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

