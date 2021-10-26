Toll Brothers Announces New 55 Active Adult Community In St. George, Utah

Regency at Desert Color, the Company's First New Home Community in Southern Utah, will Offer Luxury Homes and Exceptional Amenities

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its first new home community in the southern Utah market will open for sale in fall 2022. Regency at Desert Color in St. George will offer homeowners the ultimate 55+ active adult living experience complete with luxury home designs and exceptional community amenities.

Located in the Desert Color master planned community, Regency at Desert Color by Toll Brothers will consist of over 550 home sites featuring four distinct collections of luxury single-family homes. The 14 new home designs will range from 1,425 to 3,155 square feet and can be personalized with an array of design options at the onsite Toll Brothers Design Studio.

Regency at Desert Color residents will enjoy their own 10,000 square foot, private resort-style clubhouse that will include indoor and outdoor pools, a fitness center, lounge areas, event lawns, bocce ball and pickle ball courts. In addition, residents will have access to Desert Color's master plan amenities including retail shops, an amenity center, dining and lounge areas, a golf entertainment complex, 210 acres of parks and trail systems, and a 2.5-acre lagoon for onsite water activities.

"Our Regency communities are designed with the lifestyle of our active adult buyers in mind, and we are excited to bring this incredible community to St. George," said Gary Mayo, Group President of Toll Brothers Nevada. "Located only two hours from Las Vegas, this is a highly desirable area with an abundance of outdoor recreational opportunities. Combined with our luxury home designs and private amenity center, Regency at Desert Color will truly offer a personal haven for 55+ homeowners."

"We are delighted to have Regency at Desert Color in our community," noted Mitch Dansie, General Manager of Desert Color. "This will be Toll Brothers' first Regency 55+ active adult community in Utah, bringing the total number of states in which Toll Brothers has developed its Regency communities to 14 nationwide."

Regency at Desert Color is planning to open for sale in the fall of 2022. Interested homebuyers can get more information by speaking with a Toll Brothers Online Sales Consultant at (855) 700-8655 or by visiting RegencyAtDesertColor.com.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded over 50 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "TOL." The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, golf course development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

2021 marks the 10 th year Toll Brothers has been named to FORTUNE magazine's World's Most Admired Companies ® list. Toll Brothers has also been honored as Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year by Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

About Desert Color

Desert Color is a 3,350-acre master-planned community located along I-15 and Southern Parkway in St. George, UT. Built around a vision of connectivity and community that maximizes all the attributes of its natural setting, Desert Color will feature residences, shopping, dining, entertainment, commercial, retail, hospitality, recreation and world-class amenities. Clyde Companies, Blue Diamond Capitol and Merrill Trust Group are the development partners. Together, they bring over 140 years of experience and success in local and national construction, residential, commercial, retail and community development.

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Newswire (TOLL-REG)

###

Attachment

Andrea MeckToll Brothers215-938-8169ameck@tollbrothers.com