Toll Brothers Announces Beckham Place At Morningside Is Now Open For Sale In Atlanta

ATLANTA, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest luxury home community, Beckham Place at Morningside, is now open for sale in Atlanta.

ATLANTA, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest luxury home community, Beckham Place at Morningside, is now open for sale in Atlanta. The new community, located at 1797 Piedmont Avenue NE in Atlanta, will offer 60 new construction luxury townhomes, each with rooftop terrace views.

The new four-story luxury townhomes at Beckham Place at Morningside feature 3 to 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, 2-car garages, and rooftop terraces. The modern home designs range from 1,768 to over 2,044 square feet, and pricing begins in the mid-$600,000s.

The community is ideally situated in Atlanta's vibrant Morningside-Lenox Park neighborhood. Beckham Place at Morningside amenities include a community swimming pool and green space. The community is also just steps away from Piedmont Park, Atlanta Botanical Garden, and is easy walking distance to a variety of local shops and restaurants.

"With its luxury home designs and location within one of Atlanta's most coveted walkable intown neighborhoods, Beckham Place at Morningside truly provides home buyers with the best of what Atlanta has to offer," said Jonathan Carter, Division President of Toll Brothers in Urban Atlanta. "Morningside is one of Atlanta's most desirable neighborhoods and the supply of new residential construction here is limited. We look forward to welcoming home buyers to Beckham Place so they can see for themselves the exceptional lifestyle our community offers."

The onsite Sales Center for Beckham Place at Morningside will open in December. For more information, call 855-229-5676, or visit our website at TollBrothers.com/GA.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded over 50 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "TOL." The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, golf course development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

2021 marks the 10 th year Toll Brothers has been named to FORTUNE magazine's World's Most Admired Companies ® list. Toll Brothers has also been honored as Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year by Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Newswire (TOLL-REG)

###

Attachment

Andrea MeckToll Brothers215-938-8169ameck@tollbrothers.com