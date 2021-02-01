Toldright Unveils First-Of-Its-Kind On-Demand Video Production Resource For Sports, Media, And Technology Industries

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Toldright, a first-of-its-kind on-demand production resource, today announced its official launch, ushering in a new wave of video and content creation for the sports, media, and technology industries, and beyond.

Providing an end-to-end video production solution that delivers accessibility, efficiency, unprecedented value, and compelling content, toldright is empowering companies of all sizes with the opportunity to have their story, told right.

At the heart of toldright, is an exclusive "Neighborhood" of more than 1500 fully vetted production and content creators around the country featuring Emmy Award-winning talent. The community of 5-star experts includes top-tier producers, creators, editors, on-air talent, technical specialists, and more, who have worked on the biggest sporting events on the biggest stages such as the Super Bowl, the Oscars, NBA Finals, and World Series.

This unprecedented nationwide talent in the "Neighborhood" provides toldright with the flexibility to meet the demands of any project, and at scale.

"Today is a historic day for toldright. In this digital, work-from-anywhere age, it is more critical than ever to incorporate the latest technology and innovation to create premium content and tell great stories," said Max Heineman, CEO and Co-Founder of toldright. "Through our exclusive Neighborhood of nationwide creative leaders, toldright is simplifying the content creation process and providing the most agile way for clients to access talented video production experts for any project."

Ahead of toldright's official launch, the complete production resource has already produced compelling content for iconic brands that have been connected to some of the biggest names in sports and entertainment including ESPN, The Tiger Woods Foundation, Adobe, Citi, Draft Kings, National Football League Players Association (NFLPA), and the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC).

Toldright's founders and executive team are award-winners and industry experts with decades of experience, who understand compelling and exciting content.

Along with Heineman, toldright Co-Founder and President, Adam Hertzog is an Emmy Award-winner who spent nearly 20 years with ESPN, along with stints at NBC Sports and Golf Channel. toldright Executive Director, Patrick McManus is one of the foremost Emmy Award-winning sports directors in the industry having worked on every major sport, the Olympics, and American- Ninja Warrior; and Senior Vice President of Content Jason Bernstein is an accomplished 20-year media veteran who spearheaded landmark Wimbledon and US Open agreements during his time at ESPN.

About toldright

Toldright is the first-of-its-kind on-demand production resource, transforming the video industry and empowering companies of all sizes the opportunity to tell great stories with an end-to-end solution that delivers accessibility, efficiency, unprecedented value, and amazing content. Through our exclusive "neighborhood" of 1500 fully vetted production and content creators around the nation, that includes Emmy and Oscar Award winners, toldright has the flexibility to provide 5-star experts to meet the demands of any project. Founded by world-class industry leaders, toldright has already been trusted by iconic brands including ESPN, Tiger Woods Foundation, NFLPA, Twitter, Showtime, Adobe, Citi, and Dell. For more information on toldright, please visit www.toldright.com.

