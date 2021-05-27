Tokyo Skytree Represents Beacon Of Hope As It Greets 9th Anniversary

TOKYO, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrating its ninth anniversary on May 22, Tokyo Skytree, the world's tallest tower operated by TOBU TOWER SKYTREE CO., LTD., launched an exciting global campaign to promote unity, solidarity, equality and hope. With all eyes on Japan ahead of the world's biggest sporting spectacle this summer, and with continuing discussions about hosting a safe and successful event amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Tokyo Skytree has become a beacon of hope, resilience and positive energy.

Tokyo Skytree launched a vibrant and innovative "W1SH RIBBON DISCOVER & CONNECT THE WORLD" campaign in cooperation with celebrated international photographer and director Leslie Kee. Thousands of people have already attached their wishes to the "Tree of Hope" monument located at the observation deck of Tokyo Skytree. Given the current travel restrictions, the campaign is also being driven via social media. People anywhere in the world can send in their wishes using the hashtag #W1SHRIBBON.

A special music video has been created by renowned music producer Nico The Owl to capture the essence of the campaign, featuring a diverse cross-section of society along with dancers, celebrities and athletes. Leading fashion icon Kansai Yamamoto designed a unique collection of exquisite clothes with bold designs and vibrant colors to reflect the values of the campaign.

