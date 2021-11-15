Tokyo International Film Festival Closes On High Note At New Main Venues In Hibiya-Yurakucho-Ginza Area, Tokyo's Center Of Cinema

TOKYO, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 34th Tokyo International Film Festival (TIFF) concluded with the announcement of winners at the Closing Ceremony on November 8.

TOKYO, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 34th Tokyo International Film Festival (TIFF) concluded with the announcement of winners at the Closing Ceremony on November 8. The Tokyo Grand Prix was awarded to "Vera Dreams of the Sea," directed by Kaltrina Krasniqi, the first TIFF selection from Kosovo; while "World, Northern Hemisphere" by Hossein Tehrani won the Asian Future Best Film Award. Other winning films included "La Civil," "Poet," "The Other Tom," "The Four Walls," "Crane Lantern" and "Just Remembering," as well as Amazon Prime Video Take One Awardees "Sunday & Calm Sea" and "Under the Bridge."

The 34th TIFF showcased 126 films selected from 1,533 submissions from 113 countries and regions between October 30 and November 8, 2021.

-Conversation Series at Asia Lounge, Co-presented by The Japan Foundation Asia Center (JF) and TIFF

With an advisory panel headed by Palme d'Or winner Kore-eda Hirokazu, the series brought together acclaimed filmmakers and actors from Asia and beyond to engage in friendly dialogue for 8 days. Despite the ongoing pandemic, the Asia Lounge featured both in-person and online guests, with audiences able to participate in person and to livestream Q&As for each of the talks, as well as it could also set up the physical lounge where filmmakers would enjoy free-form conversation and exchange. International guests included TIFF Jury President Isabelle Huppert, Chang Chen, Kamila Andini, Bahman Ghobadi, Brillante Ma Mendoza, Apichatpong Weerasethakul and Bong Joon Ho.

-Other Joint Initiatives by JF and TIFF

The JF and TIFF jointly showcased the rich and diverse cultures of Asian cinema in the Competition, Asian Future, Gala Selection, World Focus and newly launched TIFF Series sections, including:

"Arisaka""The Dawning of the Day""Payback""American Girl""Asu""The Brittle Thread""The Brokers""The Coffin Painter""The Last Birds of Passage""When Pomegranates Howl""World, Northern Hemisphere""Churuli""GENSAN PUNCH""Memoria""Terrorizers""Vengeance Is Mine, All Others Pay Cash"

"The Excursion" and "The Day the Wind Blew" from HBO Asia's horror series "Folklore 2"

"Fragrance of the First Flower"

