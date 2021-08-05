TOKYO 2020 OLYMPIC GAMES - Horse Inspection, Team Jumping Draw

TOKYO, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following last night's thrilling Individual Jumping Final in which Great Britain's Ben Maher and Explosion W claimed gold, all of the horses presented at this evening's second Jumping Horse Inspection were accepted, and the stage is now set for the Team competition to begin tomorrow night.

Further changes may be made before the competition begins, but to date the confirmed pre-competition changes are as follows:

For Argentina, Fabian Sejanes is out and Matias Albarracin comes in.

For Belgium, Niels Bruynseels is out and Pieter Devos comes in.

For Brazil, Yuri Mansur is out and Pedro Veniss comes in.

For China, You Zhang is out and Yaofeng Li comes in.

For Czech Republic, Kamil Papousek is out and Ondrej Zvara comes in.

For Egypt, Abdel Said is out and Mohamed Talaat comes in.

For France, Mathieu Billot is out and Simon Delestre comes in.

For Great Britain, Scott Brash is out, his horse was withdrawn and therefore not presented, Holly Smith comes in.

For Germany, Christian Kukuk is out and Maurice Tebbel comes in.

For Ireland, Cian O'Connor is out, his horse was withdrawn and therefore not presented, Shane Sweetnam comes in.

For Morocco, Ali Ahrach's horse USA de Riverland is out and will be replaced by Golden Lady.

For Mexico, Manuel Gonzalez Dufrane is out and Patricia Pasquel comes in.

For New Zealand, Uma O'Neill is out and Tom Tarver-Priebe comes in.

For Switzerland, Beat Mandli is out and Bryan Balsiger comes in.

For USA, Kent Farrington is out and McLain Ward comes in.

A total of 19 teams will compete in the first Team competition and the order of go is as follows:

1, Czech Republic; 2, China; 3, Japan; 4, Israel; 5, Mexico; 6, Argentina; 7, Morocco; 8, New Zealand; 9, Ireland; 10, Egypt; 11, France; 12, Sweden; 13, USA; 14, Great Britain; 15, Brazil; 16, Switzerland; 17, Belgium; 18, Germany; 19, Netherlands.

The competition will begin at 19.00 local time and the best 10 teams will qualify for Saturday evening's Jumping Team Final.

