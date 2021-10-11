Tokio Marine Highland Adds Fine Art To Its Suite Of Specialty Insurance Offerings

CHICAGO, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tokio Marine Highland, a leading property and casualty underwriting agency, announced today it has successfully launched fine art insurance for personal and commercial risks, further enhancing its broad suite of specialty risk management solutions.

Fine art collectibles insurance coverages for art dealers, exhibitions, museums, and private corporate collections

Christiane Fischer was appointed President of the Fine Art Division, responsible for providing strategic leadership and delivery of the company's custom insurance solutions for the fine art market, including art dealer, exhibition, museum, and private and corporate collection coverages. An experienced authority on fine art insurance, Fischer previously served as President & CEO at AXA Art Insurance Corporation from 2004 to 2019, growing the company into a market leader during her tenure.

"Christiane's reputation and deep expertise are highly respected in the fine art world," said Pat Blandford, Chief Executive Officer of Tokio Marine Highland. "Her leadership and the team she is building will position Tokio Marine Highland at the forefront of the fine art insurance space. Our legacy has been built on serving niche, specialty insurance markets, and this new product line is a perfect complement to the innovative products and services our customers have come to know and expect."

"I am very passionate about the fine art insurance world and I'm eager to join an organization in the midst of an exciting transformation," Fischer said. "We look forward to providing brokers with custom solutions to meet the complex needs of their clients, and offering top-notch service and hands-on claims management. We have a highly qualified team who share my commitment in providing the best fine art insurance experience in the industry."

Fischer is a member of the board of trustees of the Isamu Noguchi Museum of Art, the International Foundation for Art Research (IFAR), the Conservation Center, the Conservation Council of the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, and the National Jewelry Institute.

Founded in 1962, Tokio Marine Highland (formerly WNC Insurance Services) is a wholly owned company of Tokio Marine Kiln, one of the largest carriers in the Lloyd's of London insurance market, rated A+ by Standard & Poor's for financial strength, and a member of the Tokio Marine Group.

About Tokio Marine Highland

Tokio Marine Highland is a leading property and casualty underwriting agency that offers distinct specialty risk management solutions, including private flood, construction, fine art, specialty property, real estate investment and lender-placed insurance. Tokio Marine Highland also includes Precise Adjustments, a wholly owned subsidiary that provides industry-leading claims capabilities.

