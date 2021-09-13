Tokens.com To Begin Trading On The OTCQB Exchange Under The Ticker Symbol 'SMURF'

Tokens.com Corp. (NEO Stock Exchange Canada: COIN)(Frankfurt Stock Exchange: 76M)(OTCQB United States: SMURF) ("Tokens.com" or the "Company") is a publicly traded company that uses shareholder capital to purchase digital assets used for crypto staking and Decentralized Finance ("DeFi"). The company is one of the largest Proof-of-Stake technology companies as measured by operating assets and market capitalization. The Company announces that trading will commence at the open of the market today, September 13, 2021.

The Company's shares will trade in the United States on the OTCQB under the symbol "SMURF". Existing U.S. shareholders of Tokens.com shares, previously quoted on the OTC Pink Open Market, will now be quoted on the OTCQB without any further action needed.

"We are excited to bring our crypto staking company to the OTC platform and make our common shares available to more US based investors. Through our revenue generating crypto staking strategy and crypto asset inventory, we provide public market investors with an easy and secure way to get exposure to DeFi based tokens," commented CEO, Andrew Kiguel.

The OTCQB is the premier marketplace for early-stage and developing U.S. and international companies. Participating companies must be current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. The OTCQB Venture quality standards provide a strong baseline of transparency, as well as the technology and regulation to improve the information and trading experience for investors.

About Tokens.com

Tokens.com Corp utilizes staking technology to generate revenue from its inventory of cryptocurrency and Decentralized Finance ("DeFi") based tokens. Through it's growing inventory of digital assets, Tokens.com provides public market investors with a simple and secure way to get exposure to cryptocurrencies, DeFi, and Non-Fungible Tokens.

The Company's common shares are listed under the symbol "COIN" in Canada on the NEO Exchange, as "76M" on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and as "SMURF" on the U.S. OTC Market.

Further information can be found on the Company's website: Tokens.com.

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of cryptocurrencies, as described in more detail in our securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

