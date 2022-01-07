Tokens.com's Subsidiary, Metaverse Group, Partners With Decentraland To Launch Start-Up Competition

Tokens.com Corp. (NEO Exchange Canada: COIN) (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: 76M) (OTCQB US: SMURF) (" Tokens.com" or the "Company"), a publicly-traded company that invests in crypto assets linked to the Metaverse, Decentralized Finance ("DeFi"), and Non-Fungible Tokens ("NFTs") today announces that its subsidiary, Metaverse Group, has partnered with GDA Capital, RENOVI, and Decentraland to launch the first of its kind buildathon competition for architects, 3D designers and developers.

The start-up competition is encouraging university students, architects, and design professionals from around the world to create a variety of digital infrastructure including: buildings, museums, NFT galleries, casinos, and festival grounds. Participants will be competing for the opportunity to win a plot of land worth $250,000, granted by the Decentraland Foundation, $50,000 of RENOVI tokens, and software subscriptions to design tools such as Adobe and other key software programs.

The competition will be open to entries from January 30th until March 31st, 2022. The contest winners will be chosen by a panel of judges and sponsors who are leaders in the crypto and architectural industries. For full contest rules, details, and registration please visit https://topmetaversebuild.com/. All entries uploaded to the RENOVI marketplace will be available for sale, with proceeds going to contestants.

"We are excited to work with the next generation of students and architects to identify leading designs that can be displayed across Metaverses," commented Metaverse Group CEO, Lorne Sugarman.

"We are witnessing a Metaverse revolution that is going to be bigger than the dot.com boom or the Internet," said Michael Gord, GDA Capital Co-Founder. "This is a unique opportunity for early adopters to become part of modern history. The RENOVI marketplace is the perfect platform to showcase your metaverse build."

"This year has seen unprecedented growth in Decentraland and this competition is focused on ensuring this momentum continues in the new year and brings a large number of new builders to the metaverse," said Decentraland Community & Events Lead, Sam Hamilton. "We are thrilled to be working with GDA Capital, Renovi, Tokens.com and the Metaverse Group to provide resources that cultivate and nurture the next wave of eager blockchain developers, designers, and users."

Tokens.com is currently developing the Tokens.com Tower, in Decentraland's Crypto Valley which will serve as an innovation hub with capabilities to host crypto conferences, events, and immersive experiences. The Tower will also hold office space for lease. The Tower is set to be completed in Q1 of 2022.

In addition, Metaverse Group has partnered with Decentraland to host the first of its kind, spring 2022 digital fashion show on its Fashion Street Estate which will feature avatar models, catwalks, pop-up shops, after parties, and immersive experiences connecting virtual to physical fashion from March 24th to 27th.

Tokens.com's CEO, Andrew Kiguel has been featured in some of the worlds most prominent publications to discuss the metaverse including The Wall Street Journal, USA Today, and CNBC.

About Tokens.com

Tokens.com Corp is a publicly traded company that owns an inventory of Metaverse, DeFi and NFT based digital assets. Through a process called staking, Tokens.com's inventory of crypto assets are used to earn additional tokens. In addition, Tokens.com is the majority owner of the Metaverse Group, one of the world's first virtual real estate companies. Through its growing digital assets and NFTs, Tokens.com provides public market investors with a simple and secure way to gain exposure to Web 3.0.

For further information please visit Tokens.com

Keep up-to-date on Tokens.com developments and join our online communities at Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

About GDA Capital

GDA Capital performs advisory services for digital asset companies, including go-to-market strategies, partnerships PR, community, tokenomics development. GDA Capital's team has vast experience taking brand new technologies to market, as well as helping existing companies accelerate their growth. For more information please visit https://gda.capital/

About RENOVI

Launched in 2021, RENOVI is the first NFT marketplace created for architects, 3D designers and developers. NFTs within RENOVI can be used for artistic and collection purposes, with actual items also being made available to the metaverse. The secure platform has been developed by a team of senior leaders within the design, property, tech, finance and legal professions. https://www.renovi.io

About Decentraland

Decentraland is the first fully decentralized virtual world. Powered by DAO, which owns the most important smart contracts and assets of Decentraland. Decentraland is a software running on Ethereum that seeks to incentivize a global network of users to operate a shared virtual world. Decentraland users can buy and sell digital real estate, while exploring, interacting and playing games within this virtual world.

For further information please visit https://decentraland.org

About Metaverse Group

The Metaverse Group is a vertically integrated NFT based metaverse real estate company. The group, with its global headquarters in Decentraland's Crypto Valley, also owns an eight figure real estate portfolio across many leading virtual worlds. The company intends to continue to purchase, develop and rent out its portfolio of real estate assets. Tokens.com, a publicly- traded company, is the majority owner of Metaverse Group.

For further information please visit https://metaversegroup.io

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of cryptocurrencies, as described in more detail in our securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220107005270/en/