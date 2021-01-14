Tokenist Receives Perfect NewsGuard Rating, Setting The Standard For Online Media

CHICAGO, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tokenist received a perfect rating—100/100—from NewsGuard, a journalistic innovation designed to combat poor journalistic practices in the age of prolific misinformation.

CHICAGO, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tokenist received a perfect rating—100/100—from NewsGuard, a journalistic innovation designed to combat poor journalistic practices in the age of prolific misinformation.

NewsGuard was designed by veteran journalist Steven Brill. Together with former publisher of the Wall Street Journal, Gordon Crovitz, they created a credibility rating system consisting of nine criteria. Ranging from abuse of sensationalist headlines to timely error corrections, these transparent criteria gauge the overall trustworthiness of an online media publication.

As it became apparent that complexity related to advanced financial technology will prove to be a hindrance for its adoption, The Tokenist embarked on a mission to bring mental clarity front and center. From blockchain to FinTech, and stock trading to forex, The Tokenist covers emerging trends and decreases the destructive barriers to entry in finance.

With NewsGuard being a part of the wider push to elevate journalistic standards, The Tokenist finds itself in an ecosystem of trusted sources. These include Wall Street Journal, Barron's, Forbes, Business Insider, and Reuters, to name just a few. To mark this milestone, Tim Fries, the co-founder of The Tokenist, issued the following statement:

"We feel as though our perfect NewsGuard rating exemplifies our commitment to consumer trust and transparency, which is the foundation of our efforts. In an age when online publishing continually loses credibility, The Tokenist will take every step possible to be transparent with our readers, building a better financial future for all."

NewsGuard's criteria—with corresponding point scale—is as follows:

Does not repeatedly publish false content: 22 points

Gathers and presents information responsibly: 18 points

Regularly corrects or clarifies errors: 12.5 points

Handles the difference between news and opinion responsibly: 12.5 points

Avoids deceptive headlines: 10 points

Website discloses ownership and financing: 7.5 points

Clearly labels advertising: 7.5 points

Reveals who's in charge, including possible conflicts of interest: 5 points

The site provides the names of content creators, along with either contact or biographical information: 5 points

NewsGuard leverages a plugin, available for all leading internet browsers. While it has four color-coded rating categories, it provides a binary rating where it counts: green for trustworthy and red for failure to uphold basic journalistic standards. The other two categories relate to website type: satire (orange) or platform (grey).

By receiving a perfect NewsGuard score, The Tokenist needs only to maintain what it has already achieved.

Contact: Tim Fries, tim@tokenistmedia.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tokenist-receives-perfect-newsguard-rating-setting-the-standard-for-online-media-301208734.html

SOURCE Tokenist Media LLC