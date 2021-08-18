Tokenist Launches Five Minute Finance Newsletter To Capture Crypto And Fintech Trends

CHICAGO, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the past century, opening a savings account and investing in stocks or mutual funds has been the extent of financial affairs for most people.

CHICAGO, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the past century, opening a savings account and investing in stocks or mutual funds has been the extent of financial affairs for most people. Today, this is no longer the case. Thanks to blockchain technology, new investment opportunities have emerged, whether they be cryptocurrencies or Decentralized Finance (DeFi) protocols.

Moreover, Financial Technology (FinTech) continues to expand access to both traditional investment vehicles and digital assets. Sometimes, they all meet at an intersection—which The Tokenist has coined 'Finance 2.0'.

Although more paths to financial freedom are always welcome, they also lead to confusion and choice paralysis. To explore this realm of Finance 2.0 in a clear and concise manner, The Tokenist is announcing the launch of its weekly newsletter: Five Minute Finance (FMF).

Five Minute Finance Stays Ahead of the Curve

With today's vast amount of social media platforms and media outlets, a common issue arises: Information overload. There's so much noise that it requires a significant amount of time to filter through it all and understand the main takeaways. FMF relieves you of this arduous task by creating a cohesive big picture of the week's happenings in the arena of digital assets and traditional finance.

FMF aims to provide actionable knowledge through data-driven insights to separate the signal from the noise. Each newsletter breaks down five macro-focused themes across Finance 2.0.

In just five minutes, every reader will better understand what's happening in the new era of finance—and why.

The newsletter is published every Friday morning, EST.

Tim Fries, owner of The Tokenist, says,

"We're thrilled to expand our content offering through Five Minute Finance. With so much noise in the digital asset space, the community needs a trusted source that uses research to consistently deliver. That's exactly what we're doing with FMF."

About The Tokenist

The Tokenist is a trusted fintech and blockchain gateway into the world of finance. Its extensive library of guides, investing tools, analyses, and reviews seamlessly binds to a news portal. Taking advantage of strategic partnerships , The Tokenist leverages a global team of experts to craft world-class content in all aspects of finance.

In addition to Five Minute Finance, The Tokenist also offers a Telegram channel to keep members updated on all breaking events related to Finance 2.0.

Join Five Minute Finance here .

