TOKEN2049 Returns For In-Person Event This October In London

Highly anticipated conference at the forefront of the digital assets space marks the return of one of the first major in-person crypto events in Europe

LONDON, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TOKEN2049 , Europe's premier crypto conference, is coming to London on 7-8 October 2021 at the De Vere Grand Connaught Rooms in Covent Garden. After postponing 2020's conference as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, TOKEN2049 is returning for an in-person event featuring some of the largest names in the crypto and blockchain space.

Christopher Strauch, Co-host of TOKEN2049 said: "While the past year has been difficult in many regards, we have witnessed unprecedented institutional interest flow into crypto. We are looking forward to bringing together some of the leading voices in the industry to celebrate the growth of the digital assets space. Abiding by the UK government's health protocols, we are committed to ensuring the safety of our attendees, while welcoming the burgeoning digital asset community to high quality networking opportunities."

This year's conference is set to explore a vast range of pertinent industry topics, including crypto regulation, decentralized finance (DeFi), financial inclusion, Web 3.0, the rise of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and much more. Featuring a variety of interactive presentations and speaker panels across two stages, attendees will have exclusive access to engaging discussions on big industry trends and the growing prominence of digital assets on a global scale. Bringing together entrepreneurs, investors, developers, industry enthusiasts and global media, the event will offer unparalleled networking potential.

Bill Barhydt, CEO of Abra and Speaker at TOKEN2049, commented: "Year after year, TOKEN2049 brings together a number of compelling figures in the digital assets space. Following what was a busy year for the industry at large, I'm excited to take part in unparalleled networking opportunities and conversations around the development of the crypto sphere. I look forward to exploring what's ahead in 2021 and beyond."

Speakers participating in this year's conference include some of crypto's early founders and believers, as well as the most preeminent voices in the industry. Confirmed speakers include - Aave CEO Stani Kulechov, Untold Stories Podcast Host Charlie Shrem, Starkware Co-Founder and President Eli Ben-Sasson, Tezos Co-Founder Kathleen Breitman, Fireblocks CEO Michael Shaulov, Axie Infinity Co-Founder Aleksander Leonard Larsen and Coinbase Head of Institutional Coverage Brett Tejpaul and many others. The full list of confirmed speakers can be found here , with additional names to be announced shortly.

For more information on TOKEN2049 London, visit: https://www.europe.token2049.com/

Raphael Strauch and Christopher Strauch, Co-hosts of TOKEN2049

About TOKEN2049

TOKEN2049 is the premier event for the leading voices in the global crypto ecosystem to connect, exchange ideas, and shape the industry. Attendees will gain valuable insight into the global crypto ecosystem, with a chance to exchange ideas with an established list of thought leaders, by learning about the future of the token-based economy and the possible impacts on industry and society while being the first to know about market-moving news, partnerships, and product launches. TOKEN2049 is an unrivalled global meeting place for like-minded entrepreneurs, industry insiders, investors, and those interested in how the token economy will transform their businesses and lives.

