Toggled And Yorkland Controls To Deliver Intelligent Lighting Solutions In Canada

TROY, Mich., Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toggled, a wholly owned subsidiary of Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR) focused on direct-wire LED lighting technology and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, has announced a collaboration with Yorkland Controls, the leading Canadian provider of connected digital solutions for building owners and operators. The agreement also coincides with the opening of Toggled's first Canadian distribution center in Vancouver, further enhancing customer support for its IoT enabled lighting controls and standard direct-wire LED products.

Comprehensive technical support from Yorkland

"In Canada and beyond, these are exciting times for Toggled and our customers," said Daniel Hollenkamp Jr., chief operating officer, Toggled. "Our partnership with Yorkland and the opening of a distribution center in Vancouver ensures we are perfectly positioned to serve the growing number of Canadian organizations looking to deploy smarter lighting systems, quickly, and economically."

Fulfilling a range of important market needs, Toggled products and IoT solutions are ideally suited to the requirements of Yorkland's broad customer base. The added value provided by Yorkland includes the technical support and in-house expertise of a business with 45 years of experience in the controls market.

"Toggled solutions will enable Yorkland Controls and our channel partners to deliver cost-effective smart lighting control solutions," said Gerry Cellucci, vice president of system solutions, Yorkland Controls. "Energy savings are more important than ever. Offering the ability to integrate with both existing and new building networks, Toggled technology provides building owners - and potentially occupiers - the visibility and insight needed for optimum lighting system management."

Flexible, scalable and cost-efficient LED technology

Working together, Yorkland and Toggled will offer solutions providers, system integrators, and contractors a cost-effective product portfolio that is straightforward to implement and operate. Flexible and scalable, Toggled products put benefits including improved energy efficiency, enhanced working environments and preventative maintenance strategies within easy reach. Readily integrated into existing building automation systems, operators are free to implement upgrades at their own pace and budget, migrating seamlessly from basic LED solutions to smart controls, and from sensors to analytics.

About ToggledToggled is a registered trademark brand of Ilumisys, Inc. (dba Toggled), a wholly owned subsidiary of Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR). Toggled iQ is a smart building data and device management system that leverages the Internet of Things, enabling customers to create unique and scalable solutions across many use cases including, lighting control, HVAC, remote sensors, and smart building control. Toggled's purpose is to improve the way the world works and people live. Developing attainable and user-friendly smart building advancements drives the team to develop and bring to market next-generation smart building technology. To learn more, visit https://toggled.com.

About AltairAltair is a global technology company that provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of data analytics, simulation, and high-performance computing (HPC). Altair enables organizations across broad industry segments to compete more effectively in a connected world while creating a more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com.

