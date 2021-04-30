Together For Safer Roads Summons Companies Worldwide To Tackle Corporate Fleet Safety

NEW YORK, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of World Safety Day, the Together for Safer Roads (TSR) Global Leadership Council for Fleet Safety, alongside Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev), are calling for companies around the globe to enroll in the...

NEW YORK, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of World Safety Day, the Together for Safer Roads (TSR) Global Leadership Council for Fleet Safety, alongside Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev), are calling for companies around the globe to enroll in the Focus on Fleet Safety program, designed to improve road safety, particularly in small- to mid-size fleets. These fleets account for 88% of commercial vehicles on the road, but many smaller companies do not have the resources to dedicate to world-class fleet safety initiatives. The goal of this program is to offer these businesses access to the information, guidance, and experience to help save lives.

"We're aligned with the United Nations Decade of Action for Road Safety's Five Pillars, developing programs that focus on road safety management, safer roads and mobility, safer vehicles, post-crash response time, and safer road users - which is what our latest initiative is centered on," shares David Braunstein, President of TSR. "Essentially, we are working toward a future where road traffic collisions are no longer one of the leading causes of death and injury worldwide, and that means involving the companies who use the roads most."

The cohort-based facilitated fleet safety program, which you can learn more about here , provides 10 interlocking best practices for road safety in small- and mid-size fleets. These best practices include concrete guidance on enhancing fleet safety through, among other things, driver job descriptions; improved onboarding processes; and driver, mentor, and supervisor training, seeking to ultimately prevent the 1.35 million road deaths and injuries each year. The program also offers templates and other tools to help businesses quickly and easily implement each best practice, with costs offset by donations from large companies such as AB InBev, AT&T, CalAmp, Geotab, Lyft, Marsh, PepsiCo, Republic Services, Samsara, UPS and others.

"Road safety starts from within," explains Joshua Girard, global director for safety at AB InBev, one of TSR's founding partners. "When a company invests in road safety initiatives to protect their employees, they're investing in protecting all road users. This World Safety Day, we want to help small- and mid-size fleets move beyond the standard practices and implement best practices that will contribute to sustained improvements in their safety cultures and results. We are committed to making the roads a safer place for everyone, through Improved processes and technological solutions that help save lives."

Together for Safer Roads is a global NGO that works with government, businesses and community stakeholders on local projects, fleet safety management and technology initiatives to prevent traffic crashes, injuries and deaths. TSR was started in conjunction with the UN's Decade of Road safety and has partners around the world. TSR's members include AB InBev, AT&T, CalAmp, Geotab, Lyft, Marsh, PepsiCo, Republic Services, Samsara, UPS and others.

Anheuser-Busch InBev is a publicly traded company (Euronext: ABI) based in Leuven, Belgium, with secondary listings on the Mexico (MEXBOL: ANB) and South Africa (JSE: ANH) stock exchanges and with American Depositary Receipts on the New York Stock Exchange (BUD) - Get Report. Our Dream is to bring people together for a better world. Beer, the original social network, has been bringing people together for thousands of years. We are committed to building great brands that stand the test of time and to brewing the best beers using the finest natural ingredients. Our diverse portfolio of well over 500 beer brands includes global brands Budweiser®, Corona® and Stella Artois®; multi-country brands Beck's®, Hoegaarden®, Leffe® and Michelob ULTRA®; and local champions such as Aguila®, Antarctica®, Bud Light®, Brahma®, Cass®, Castle®, Castle Lite®, Cristal®, Harbin®, Jupiler®, Modelo Especial®, Quilmes®, Victoria®, Sedrin®, and Skol®. Our brewing heritage dates back more than 600 years, spanning continents and generations. From our European roots at the Den Hoorn brewery in Leuven, Belgium. To the pioneering spirit of the Anheuser & Co brewery in St. Louis, US. To the creation of the Castle Brewery in South Africa during the Johannesburg gold rush. To Bohemia, the first brewery in Brazil. Geographically diversified with a balanced exposure to developed and developing markets, we leverage the collective strengths of approximately 164 000 colleagues based in nearly 50 countries worldwide. For 2020, AB InBev's reported revenue was 46.9 billion USD (excluding JVs and associates).

