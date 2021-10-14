Todos Medical To Conduct Webinar Highlighting The CPass SARS-COV-2 Neutralizing Antibody Test For AMDA, The Society For Post-Acute And Long-Term Care Medicine, On October 22, 2021 At 12:00 PM EDT

Dr. Jorge Leone, Chief Scientific Officer of Todos Medical, and Sean Taylor, North American FAS Manager of Genscript, will discuss the importance of the cPass™ SARS-COV-2 neutralizing antibody test as a "New Paradigm for Measuring Immunity in a Pre- and...

Dr. Jorge Leone, Chief Scientific Officer of Todos Medical, and Sean Taylor, North American FAS Manager of Genscript, will discuss the importance of the cPass™ SARS-COV-2 neutralizing antibody test as a "New Paradigm for Measuring Immunity in a Pre- and Post-Vaccination Era"

AMDA's 5,500 members work in skilled nursing facilities, long-term care and assisted living communities, CCRCs, home care, hospice, PACE programs, and other settings

New York, NY, and Tel Aviv, ISRAEL, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Todos Medical, Ltd. ("Todos Medical") (OTCQB: TOMDF), a comprehensive medical diagnostics and related solutions company, announced today that its Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Jorge Leone, and Sean Taylor, North American FAS Manager of GenScript, will conduct a webinar discussing the importance of the cPass™ SARS-COV-2 neutralizing antibody test as a "New Paradigm for Measuring Immunity in a Pre- and Post-Vaccination Era" for members of AMDA - The Society for Post-Acute and Long-Term Care Medicine ("AMDA").

"Raising the awareness in the medical community of the importance of measuring COVID immunity through cPass, the only emergency use authorized neutralizing antibody test, is a critical part of our marketing efforts for Todos and our Provista Laboratory," said Jorge Leon, PhD and Chief Scientific Officer at Todos Medical. "AMDA's membership needs to understand the importance of measuring immunity in order to make informed medical choices, especially in the most at-risk populations. We look forward to this exchange of ideas and the opportunity to expand our reach for providing cPass testing at Provista to this distinguished medical community."

This talk will explore the key questions associated with how neutralizing antibody testing can provide biomarker-based answers to quantify a key marker of immunity for those previously infected with COVID and those who are vaccinated to determine whether 1) an immune response occurred, and 2) how long it is lasting in order to help physicians make key determinations about when booster shots may be needed. Increasing evidence supports the correlation between neutralizing antibody titers and protection from this dangerous virus. Recent studies show that less than 40% of immunocompromised and less than 70% of elderly (over 80 years of age) people who are fully vaccinated elicit these protective antibodies.

AMDA is the only medical specialty society representing the community of over 50,000 medical directors, physicians, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, and other practitioners working in the various post-acute and long-term care (PALTC) settings. The Society's 5,500 members work in skilled nursing facilities, long-term care and assisted living communities, CCRCs, home care, hospice, PACE programs, and other settings. The Society has two affiliate organizations. The American Board of Post-Acute and Long-Term Care Medicine runs a certification program for medical directors in PALTC, credentialing Certified Medical Directors (CMDs). The Foundation for Post-Acute and Long-Term Care Medicine oversees awards, community outreach, education, and research with the mission to advance the quality of life for persons in PALTC through inspiring, educating, and recognizing future and current health care professionals.

The webinar will take place on Friday, October 22, 2021 at 12 PM EDT and will be live broadcast on Todos Medical's YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWsJLl1iB9qlZUSicQ9e-Mg.

Presenters

Dr. Jorge Leon, Chief Scientific Officer for Todos Medical, is internationally recognized for his pioneering work in molecular diagnostics. Dr. Leon holds a Ph.D. in cellular and molecular biology from New York University and completed his postdoctoral studies at the German Cancer Research Center in Heidelberg and Columbia University in NYC. Dr. Leon's subsequent academic research at Columbia University focused on developing monoclonal antibody-based tumor marker assays and radio-immuno imaging devices, which are currently in wide use. In the early 1990s, Dr. Jorge Leon played an integral role in establishing and leading the molecular diagnostics laboratories at Quest Diagnostics. As Director of Molecular Diagnostics, Senior Director of Biotechnology Development, and Vice President of Applied Genomics, Dr. Leon spent twelve years developing Quest's molecular diagnostics strategy, which is now the world's largest molecular diagnostics service laboratory. In 2003, Dr. Leon founded Leomics Associates, Inc. a consulting firm committed to helping prestigious, successful companies and academic institutions develop molecular diagnostics and personalized medicine in the United States and globally. Dr. Jorge Leon and his experienced team specializes in identifying breakthrough opportunities and industry trends, and helps start-up businesses, academic centers and established companies successfully build and commercialize innovative business strategies, product pipelines, and test menus.

Sean Taylor holds a Ph.D. and an MBA from McGill University and has spent the past ten years publishing articles, providing seminars, workshops and training videos to help the global scientific community achieve excellent data from western blotting, qPCR and digital PCR experiments. He has managed teams of Field Application Scientists (FAS) in Canada for over a decade who have helped thousands of scientists achieve their research goals. In his current role as North American FAS Manager for GenScript, he leads a dedicated team to continue the tradition of providing pertinent and timely information to help the scientific community overcome research hurdles to accelerate the production of high quality, publishable data, cost-effectively.

For more information, please visit www.todosmedical.com. For more information on the Company's CLIA/CAP certified lab Provista Diagnostics, Inc. please visit www.provistadx.com.

About Todos Medical Ltd.

Founded in Rehovot, Israel with offices in New York City, Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCQB: TOMDF) engineers life-saving diagnostic solutions for the early detection of a variety of cancers. In 2021, Todos completed the acquisition of U.S.-based medical diagnostics company Provista Diagnostics, Inc. to gain rights to its Alpharetta, Georgia-based CLIA/CAP certified lab currently performing PCR COVID testing and Provista's proprietary commercial-stage Videssa® breast cancer blood test. The Company's state-of-the-art and patented Todos Biochemical Infrared Analyses (TBIA) is a proprietary cancer-screening technology using peripheral blood analysis that deploys deep examination into cancer's influence on the immune system, looking for biochemical changes in blood mononuclear cells and plasma. Todos' two internally-developed cancer-screening tests, TMB-1 and TMB-2, have received a CE mark in Europe. Todos is focused on the commercialization of Videssa and will bring the TBIA tests to market thereafter.

Todos has entered into a joint venture with NLC Pharma targeting diagnostic and testing solutions to address the COVID-19 pandemic. The Joint-Venture is pursuing the development of diagnostic tests targeting the 3CL protease, as well as 3CL protease inhibitors that target a fundamental reproductive mechanism of coronaviruses. The Company's proprietary therapeutic candidate Tollovir™ is currently in a Phase 2 clinical trial to treat hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Israel, and is preparing to initiate Phase 2/3 clinical trials for both hospitalized and non-hospitalized patients in Israel.

Todos is also developing blood tests for the early detection of neurodegenerative disorders, such as Alzheimer's disease. The Lymphocyte Proliferation Test (LymPro Test™) is a diagnostic blood test that determines the ability of peripheral blood lymphocytes (PBLs) and monocytes to withstand an exogenous mitogenic stimulation that induces them to enter the cell cycle. It is believed that certain diseases, most notably Alzheimer's disease, are the result of compromised cellular machinery that leads to aberrant cell cycle re-entry by neurons, which then leads to apoptosis. LymPro is unique in the use of peripheral blood lymphocytes as a surrogate for neuronal cell function, suggesting a common relationship between PBLs and neurons in the brain.

Todos is also distributing certain (COVID-19) testing materials and supplies to CLIA-certified labs in the United States. The products cover multiple suppliers of PCR testing kits, extraction kits, automation materials and supplies, as well as COVID-19 antibody and antigen testing kits.

For more information, please visit https://www.todosmedical.com/.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. For example, forward-looking statements are used when discussing our expected clinical development programs and clinical trials. These forward-looking statements are based only on current expectations of management, and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including the risks and uncertainties related to the progress, timing, cost, and results of clinical trials and product development programs; difficulties or delays in obtaining regulatory approval or patent protection for product candidates; competition from other biotechnology companies; and our ability to obtain additional funding required to conduct our research, development and commercialization activities. In addition, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements: changes in technology and market requirements; delays or obstacles in launching our clinical trials; changes in legislation; inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications; lack of validation of our technology as we progress further and lack of acceptance of our methods by the scientific community; inability to retain or attract key employees whose knowledge is essential to the development of our products; unforeseen scientific difficulties that may develop with our process; greater cost of final product than anticipated; loss of market share and pressure on pricing resulting from competition; and laboratory results that do not translate to equally good results in real settings, all of which could cause the actual results or performance to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by law, Todos Medical does not undertake any obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting Todos Medical, please refer to its reports filed from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

