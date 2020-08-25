Todos Medical Appoints Marsha Fontanive As VP Of Sales And Chris Gross As VP Of Sales Operations

NEW YORK, NY, REHOVOT, Israel, and SINGAPORE, Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCQB: TOMDF), an in vitro diagnostics company focused on distributing comprehensive solutions for COVID-19 screening and diagnosis, and developing blood tests for the early detection of cancer and Alzheimer's disease, today announced that it has appointed Marsha Fontanive as Vice President of Sales, and Chris Gross as Vice President of Sales Operations. Collectively, Ms. Fontanive and Mr. Gross bring more than 40 years of life sciences sales and sales operations experience to Todos. They will be working to significantly increase Todos' national sales capabilities by delivering a 25-person salesforce of seasoned laboratory sales representatives to market Todos' unique combination of COVID-19 testing equipment, reagents and supplies to national and international markets.

"Todos has quietly built a tremendous portfolio of products that are sorely needed in the CLIA laboratory marketplace to increase the capacity for COVID-19 testing in the United States," said Marsha Fontanive, Vice President of Sales at Todos. "As the incoming team, we are well positioned to compete with more well-established competitors who are unable to meet the intense market need for full solutions that allow for rapid expansion of molecular testing capacity in the United States."

"We are excited with the COVID solutions Todos is putting together," said Chris Gross, VP of Sales Operations at Todos. "At a time when we expect tremendous growth in Todos' sales, we are focused on helping the sales operations scale to meet the significant pressure we expect in the months ahead. With proprietary testing solutions that address PCR, antigen and antibody testing, as well as Todos' innovative 3C protease fluorescence assays that it will begin to bring to market that really fill in the potential life cycle of COVID-19 testing, we see tremendous potential to capture market share for Todos."

Ms. Fontanive, MS is the incoming Vice President of Sales at Todos. She currently is President of Expansion Medical Consulting, a consulting company she founded in 2010. Ms. Fontanive has previously been in National and Regional Sales Manager roles for Glaxo, Genentech, Alza, Tercica, Intermunne, Caris Life Sciences and Pharmco. Ms. Fontanive has been responsible for creating multi billion dollar sales in healthcare throughout her career. Ms. Fontanive graduated from Wayne State University with a bachelor's in finance and completed a Master in Management at Welsh College.

Mr. Gross, MBA is the incoming Vice President of Sales Operations at Todos. Mr. Gross was previously a Managing Director and Co-Founder at WellNova. Prior to that, he was the Chief Operating Officer at Solace Life Sciences where he managed B2B and B2C sales. Prior to Solace, Mr. Gross was a co-founder and Managing Director at Focused Evolution, Inc. Mr. Gross completed his bachelor's degree in Chemical and Engineering at Western Michigan University and completed his MBA at the University of Delaware.

"We believe we have found the right team to take Todos' sales to the next level," said Gerald E. Commissiong, President & CEO of Todos. "With Chris and Marsha on board, we can now focus on expanding our sales networks rapidly and deploying our testing solutions to address the lack of intelligent COVID testing nationwide."

For information related to Todos Medical's COVID-19 testing capabilities, please visit www.todoscovid19.com

For testing and PPE inquiries, please email sales@todosmedical.com.

About Todos Medical Ltd.

Headquartered in Rehovot, Israel, Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCQB: TOMDF) engineers life-saving diagnostic solutions for the early detection of a variety of cancers. The Company's state-of-the-art and patented Todos Biochemical Infrared Analyses (TBIA) is a proprietary cancer-screening technology using peripheral blood analysis that deploys deep examination into cancer's influence on the immune system, looking for biochemical changes in blood mononuclear cells and plasma. Todos' two internally-developed cancer-screening tests, TMB-1 and TMB-2, have received a CE mark in Europe. Todos recently entered into an exclusive option agreement to acquire U.S.-based medical diagnostics company Provista Diagnostics, Inc. to gain rights to its Alpharetta, Georgia-based CLIA/CAP certified lab and Provista's proprietary commercial-stage Videssa® breast cancer blood test. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2020.

Todos is also developing blood tests for the early detection of neurodegenerative disorders, such as Alzheimer's disease. The Lymphocyte Proliferation Test (LymPro Test™) is a diagnostic blood test that determines the ability of peripheral blood lymphocytes (PBLs) and monocytes to withstand an exogenous mitogenic stimulation that induces them to enter the cell cycle. It is believed that certain diseases, most notably Alzheimer's disease, are the result of compromised cellular machinery that leads to aberrant cell cycle re-entry by neurons, which then leads to apoptosis. LymPro is unique in the use of peripheral blood lymphocytes as a surrogate for neuronal cell function, suggesting a common relationship between PBLs and neurons in the brain. In July 2020, Todos completed the acquired Breakthrough Diagnostics, Inc., the owner of the LymPro Test intellectual property, from Amarantus Bioscience Holdings, Inc. (OTC: AMBS).

Additionally, Todos has entered into distribution agreements with companies to distribute certain novel coronavirus (COVID-19) test kits. The agreements cover multiple international suppliers of PCR testing kits and related materials and supplies, as well as antibody testing kits from multiple manufacturers after completing validation of said testing kits and supplies in its partner CLIA/CAP certified laboratory in the United States. Todos has formed strategic partnerships with Meridian Health , Moto-Para Foundation to deploy COVID-19 testing in the United States.

For more information, please visit https://www.todosmedical.com/ .

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. For example, forward-looking statements are used when discussing our expected clinical development programs and clinical trials. These forward-looking statements are based only on current expectations of management, and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including the risks and uncertainties related to the progress, timing, cost, and results of clinical trials and product development programs; difficulties or delays in obtaining regulatory approval or patent protection for product candidates; competition from other biotechnology companies; and our ability to obtain additional funding required to conduct our research, development and commercialization activities. In addition, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements: changes in technology and market requirements; delays or obstacles in launching our clinical trials; changes in legislation; inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications; lack of validation of our technology as we progress further and lack of acceptance of our methods by the scientific community; inability to retain or attract key employees whose knowledge is essential to the development of our products; unforeseen scientific difficulties that may develop with our process; greater cost of final product than anticipated; loss of market share and pressure on pricing resulting from competition; and laboratory results that do not translate to equally good results in real settings, all of which could cause the actual results or performance to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by law, Todos Medical does not undertake any obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting Todos Medical, please refer to its reports filed from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor Contact:

Kim Sutton Golodetz

LHA Investor Relations

Senior Vice President

(212) 838-3777

kgolodetz@lhai.com

Corporate Contact:

Daniel Hirsch

Todos Medical

(347) 699-0029

Dan.h@todosmedical.com