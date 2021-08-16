Todd Parkhurst Is Recognized By Continental Who's Who

CHICAGO, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Todd Parkhurst is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Trusted Attorney for his commitment to excellence in Intellectual Property Law.

Todd Parkhurst is a highly respected patent and intellectual property attorney with decades of experience. Mr. Parkhurst works at The Gierach Law Firm, specializing in litigation, transactional, counseling, and solicitation regarding patents, trademarks, and copyright and computer law cases.

He has 50 years of experience litigating cases for his clients. For five decades, he has litigated patent infringement lawsuits and other intellectual property lawsuits. He has prosecuted many patent applications and registered hundreds of trademarks.

In 1963, Mr. Parkhurst graduated from the University of Illinois with a Bachelor of Applied Science in General Engineering. Next, he attended the University of Pennsylvania, where he earned a Doctor Jurisprudence in 1966. He then served as a captain in the United States Army Corps of Engineers from 1966-1968.

In 1968, Mr. Parkhurst began his career by joining the law firm of Wolfe, Hubbard, Voit, and Osann as an associate attorney. He advanced his career rapidly, became a Partner at: Jenner & Block (1984-1988), Schiff Hardin LLP (1988-1992), Hill, Sherman, Meroni, Gross, and Simpson (1992-1996), Holland & Knight LLP (1996-2006).

Between 2006 to 2016, Mr. Parkhurst spent eight years at Hughes Socol Piers Resnick & Dym Ltd. working as a Partner and Manager of the firm's intellectual property practice. He has been of Counsel at Greensfelder, Hemker & Gale, P.C. since 2016.

Eager to share his years of knowledge, Mr. Parkhurst has taught as an adjunct law professor at the John Marshall Law School in Chicago from 1980-1984. He taught at the Illinois Institute of Technology in the Chicago Kent College of Law since 1989. His favorite class to teach is Intensive Intellectual Property Trial Advocacy.

Mr. Parkhurst was involved with the National Institute for Trial Advocacy, where he participated in courses and later became an instructor. He is associated with the Chicago Bar Association and the American Arbitration Association. He has been named as one of the Best of U.S. IP Lawyers and the Best Lawyers in America.

Mr. Parkhurst has been admitted to practice law by: the Illinois Bar Association, the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, the United States Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit and Federal Circuit, the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin, the United States Patent and Trademark Office, and the Supreme Court of the United States.

He believes that every client should be listened to, advocated for, and given the best representation possible. Mr. Parkhurst would like to dedicate this recognition with special thanks to his wife, the Honorable Beverly Sisler Parkhurst, Administrative Law Judge.

