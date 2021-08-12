Today's Dental Network Adds Leading Pediatric Practice To It's Partnership Network

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today's Dental Network, LLC ("TDN"), a premier multi-specialty dental practice network and support organization to dental providers in the Southwest Florida region, has officially formed a partnership with Si McAninch, DDS, PA, a leading pediatric dentistry practice in Sarasota, Florida. The addition of Dr. McAninch' s practice, TDN's first partner network expansion since forming in July 2021, brings pediatric dentistry to its portfolio of specialty services and further enhances TDN's ability to deliver an "infant-to-senior" continuum-of-care service offering through a single patient experience.

"In evaluating the next phase of our journey particularly during this pandemic, TDN's patient centric, provider led, people first approach along with their multi-specialty focus truly stood out," commented Dr. McAninch. "After spending significant time with Dr. Krause and his team, TDN became the clear partner of choice for my staff, our patients and me personally going forward."

Dr. McAninch has spent the past 25 years providing exceptional dental care to the youth Sarasota and surrounding areas," said Dr. Kevin Krause, TDN CEO. "We are delighted to welcome Dr. McAninch and his team to our partner network and look forward to helping grow and advance the strong legacy he's established over the past two plus decades of service.

"Expanding the clinical depth and geographical access points of the TDN network by partnering with best-in-class provider led practices such as Dr. McAninch as well as the other members of the TDN family continues to be a core element of our network growth strategy and very active component of our operating DNA," added Mark Agustin, TDN COO/CFO. "We remain focused on providing our current and future network partners with a full suite of tools, technology, administrative resources, functional support and investment capital required to enhance and expand their respective practices and the value of TDN network as a whole.

ABOUT TODAY'S DENTAL NETWORKToday's Dental Network is a premier multi-specialty concierge dental practice network and support organization focused on providing complete turnkey practice management outsourcing solutions to a captive network of best-in-class, entrepreneurial, dentist specialists & surgeons across the Southwest Florida region. The company offers a full suite of solutions and services through its centralized business office including IT systems, infrastructure & security, finance and accounting, sales & marketing solutions, human resources, risk management, legal and compliance administration, as well as acquisition and de novo practice expansion support. Today's Dental Network offers a truly integrated community network model with the depth and breadth of services and local geographic coverage to provide a true "infant-to-senior" continuum-of-care service offering through a single patient experience.

