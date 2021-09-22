Today, McDonald's Canada Celebrates Its 27th McHappy Day®

A portion of proceeds from all menu items sold will support Ronald McDonald House Charities® (RMHC®) and local children's charities

TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, Canadians from coast-to-coast can participate in McHappy Day, McDonald's Canada's annual community charitable initiative.

Throughout the entire day, a portion of the proceeds from every menu item sold at participating restaurants will support Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC), and other local children's charities.

While it wasn't possible to host McHappy Day in 2020 due to the pandemic, this year guests will have more ways to make an impact:

For the first time, a portion of the proceeds from every food and beverage item sold all day long will support RMHC programs across Canada and local children's charities

and local children's charities For a $2 donation, guests can purchase a McHappy Day Digital Heart in-restaurant, while supplies last, and receive a "thank you" video from a Canadian athlete, celebrity, or RMHC family. Guests can also donate $5 to add a pair of exclusive McHappy Day x Peace Collective socks to any Extra Value Meal order, while supplies last

donation, guests can purchase a McHappy Day Digital Heart in-restaurant, while supplies last, and receive a "thank you" video from a Canadian athlete, celebrity, or RMHC family. Guests can also donate to add a pair of exclusive McHappy Day x Peace Collective socks to any Extra Value Meal order, while supplies last Guests can support by purchasing their favourite foods in-restaurant, through the McDonald's app, via the Drive-Thru and McDelivery® through Uber Eats, Skip the Dishes and DoorDash with free delivery on orders $12 or more (before taxes and fees; see the applicable app for details)

or more (before taxes and fees; see the applicable app for details) Can't make it to McHappy Day? Guests can 'Round up for RMHC' on any order at participating restaurants to support RMHC all year long or visit rmhc.ca to make a donation

Quotes:

"We're excited to welcome McDonald's guests today to participate in McHappy Day in-person, at our Drive-Thru or via delivery, and help more families with sick children across our communities" said Jacques Mignault, President and CEO, McDonald's Canada. "McHappy Day wouldn't be a success without the work and passion that our crews and franchisees put in every day, for that, we cannot thank them enough."

"Across our communities, it is humbling to know that RMHC has been there for so many Canadian families during a truly difficult time. Today, one in four Canadians have either stayed at RMHC or know someone who has", said Cathy Loblaw, CEO, RMHC Canada. "Supporting on McHappy Day provides a wonderful opportunity for Canadians to give back and help even more families in need. Thank you to everyone for your participation in McHappy Day today! Your support truly makes a difference for families with sick children and we couldn't be more grateful!"

Facts:

This year, McDonald's is working with celebrity captains and ambassadors across the country including Natalie Spooner , Bo Horvat , Cassie Campbell , Jill Saulnier , Mitsou Gélinas, Patrick Langlois and Isabelle Racicot with a common goal in mind: competing to raise the most money and of course - for bragging rights!

, , , , Mitsou Gélinas, and with a common goal in mind: competing to raise the most money and of course - for bragging rights! McHappy Day is McDonald's Canada's largest community charitable initiative of the year.

largest community charitable initiative of the year. McHappy Day was established in 1977 by McDonald's Canada and RMHC Canada founder George Cohon

and RMHC Canada founder The 16 Ronald McDonald Houses and 17 Ronald McDonald Family Rooms in Canada give families a place to stay together when they have to travel for their sick child's treatment

give families a place to stay together when they have to travel for their sick child's treatment Annually, RMHC supports over 26,000 families from more than 3,400 communities

In 2019 McDonald's, together with its franchisees, restaurant teams and their guests, raised more than $6.6 million on McHappy Day alone. In 2021, McDonald's Canada hopes to beat that record and make this the most successful McHappy Day ever by donating a portion of the proceeds from all menu items sold for the first time in history

About Ronald McDonald House Charities® Canada (RMHC® CANADA)In Canada, 65 per cent of families live outside a city with a children's hospital and must travel for treatment if their child is seriously ill. Annually, the RMHC network of programs in Canada helps to keep more than 26,000 families close to their sick child and the care they need. The 16 Ronald McDonald Houses provide out-of-town families with a home to stay at while their child is being treated at a nearby hospital, while the 17 Ronald McDonald Family Rooms provide a comfortable place for families to rest and recharge, right inside hospitals. For more information, please visit rmhccanada.ca.

About McDonald's CanadaIn 1967, Canadians welcomed the first McDonald's restaurant to Richmond, British Columbia. Today, McDonald's Restaurants of Canada Limited has become part of the Canadian fabric, serving close to three million guests every day. In both franchised and corporate-owned restaurants, nearly 100,000 people are employed from coast-to-coast, and more than 90 per cent of McDonald's 1,400 Canadian restaurants are locally owned and operated by independent franchisees. Of the almost $1 billion spent on food, more than 85 per cent is purchased from suppliers in Canada. For more information on McDonald's Canada, visit mcdonalds.ca.

