TODAY: CAIR Co-Sponsors #SaveSheikhJarrah Protest In Front Of State Department In D.C.

WASHINGTON, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LATER TODAY, The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the nation's largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, will join partner civil rights organizations at a protest led by American Muslims for Palestine (AMP) in front of the State Department in Washington, D.C., to call on the Biden administration to condemn and oppose the Israeli government's campaign to expel Palestinian families from Jerusalem's Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.

Protest participants will also demand an end to violent attacks on Palestinian worshippers and protesters at, and even in, the Al-Aqsa mosque.

SEE RALLY POSTER: https://www.cair.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/SaveSheikhJarrah.png

WHAT: 'Stop Jerusalem Expulsions' #SaveSheikhJarrah Protest Outside State Department in D.C. WHEN: Tuesday, May 11, 4 p.m. ET WHERE: Intersection of 22nd St. and C St., NW, Washington, D.C. CONTACT: CAIR Government Affairs Director Robert McCaw, 202-742-6448, rmccaw@cair.com; CAIR National Communications Director Ibrahim Hooper, 202-744-7726, ihooper@cair.com

Yesterday, CAIR called on all Americans to contact their U.S. Senators and the Biden Administration to push those demands.

ACTION ALERT: Urge Your Senators to Condemn Both Israel's Attacks on Masjid Al-Aqsa and Effort to Expel Palestinian Families from Sheikh Jarrah https://www.cair.com/press_releases/action-alert-urge-your-senators-to-condemn-both-israels-attacks-on-masjid-al-aqsa-and-effort-to-expel-palestinian-families-from-sheikh-jarrah/ CLICK HERE: Urge Your Senators, Biden Administration to Condemn Israel's Campaign to Evict Palestinians in Jerusalem's Sheikh Jarrah https://action.cair.com/a/urge-your-senators-condemn-israelis-campaign-evict-palestinians-sheikh-jarrah

Over the weekend, CAIR called on media outlets and journalists in the United States and worldwide to stop referring to Israeli attacks on Palestinians protesting ethnic cleansing and racial and religious apartheid "clashes."

SEE: CAIR to Media Outlets: Stop Calling Israeli Attacks on Palestinians Protesting Ethnic Cleansing and Apartheid 'Clashes' - #SaveSheikhJarrah

Last month, CAIR called on Congress to support "Defending the Human Rights of Palestinian Children and Families Living Under Israeli Military Occupation Act," H.R. 2590, following the release of a Human Rights Watch (HRW) report accusing the Israeli government of committing crimes of apartheid and persecution against Palestinians.

SEE: CAIR Calls on U.S. Government to 'Defund Israeli Apartheid' After Human Rights Watch Report Outlines 'Systematic Oppression of Palestinians' SEE: Human Rights Watch: Abusive Israeli Policies Constitute Crimes of Apartheid, Persecution

CAIR is America's largest Muslim civil liberties and advocacy organization. Its mission is to enhance understanding of Islam, protect civil rights, promote justice, and empower American Muslims.

La misión de CAIR es proteger las libertades civiles, mejorar la comprensión del Islam, promover la justicia, y empoderar a los musulmanes en los Estados Unidos.

