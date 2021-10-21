Today At Amazon Accelerate: Amazon Launches New Tools To Empower American Small Businesses To Grow Their Export Sales

Today at the Accelerate 2021 conference, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) announced a set of new tools that make it easier for American third-party sellers to offer their products in Amazon's 21 stores worldwide.

"Selling internationally has been terrific for us. International sales account for 20-30% of our business depending on the season, and we're seeing sales in some geographies grow as much as 50% year over year," said Ben Clark, CEO of Vermont-based Ann Clark Cookie Cutters. "Expanding to international locations without Amazon would have been more difficult because we'd have had to get a distributor in every country to manage our products. Amazon has made this process much easier and taken a lot of the guesswork out of which products will be successful."

Amazon offers a range of tools and services to help U.S. sellers offer their products to hundreds of millions of customers from 185 countries that are shopping in its 21 stores worldwide. Last month, these 21 stores brought in more than 900 million customer visits, and more than half of the visits came through Amazon's international stores. Small businesses and emerging brands are able to easily gain traction across the globe by leveraging Amazon's internationally recognized brand and the company's state-of-the-art global logistics network.

"Global Selling helps small businesses leverage Amazon's scale and reach to easily expand into countries around the world, while maintaining control of their brand and not having to worry about global logistics," said Eric Broussard, Vice President of International Selling Partner Services at Amazon. "These capabilities, such as the use of Amazon's renowned worldwide customer support for all of their products at low or no cost, will help our U.S. sellers capture billions of dollars in international opportunity."

Amazon announced the following new tools at Accelerate 2021:

Customer Service by Amazon gives sellers who fulfill their own orders the option to have Amazon manage their customer inquiries, refunds, and returns on self-fulfilled orders—and at Accelerate, the company announced they will offer this service for free or at a discounted rate depending on the seller's customer contact volume. Customer Service by Amazon reduces the burden of providing quality customer service across geographies and in multiple languages. Customers can contact the more than 130 customer support sites via phone, chat, or email, day or night, and receive help in 15 languages. It is available now and open to all U.S. sellers.

Marketplace Product Guidance takes the guesswork out of which products should and can be sold internationally. It helps sellers determine which of their products they should offer internationally and identify other high-potential products they can add to their catalog in international stores. These recommendations are personalized and ranked based on their opportunity score, and calculated by machine learning models that take into account hundreds of parameters at the seller, product, and store level. It is available now and open to all U.S. sellers.

Global Inventory Viewer provides a one-stop experience for sellers to monitor inventory supply and demand across all stores in a consolidated manner. Global Inventory Viewer seamlessly integrates with Send to Amazon, making it simple and easy for sellers to send more inventory to Amazon fulfillment centers before running out of stock. It is available now and open to all U.S. sellers.

Global Listing enables sellers to list products on Amazon once and sell globally. Instead of managing products separately across Amazon's stores, sellers can now replicate their product listings in multiple international stores with just a few clicks. Sellers will be able to view their listing from a set of globalized pages and views. Amazon is currently testing the feature in beta and will open it to all U.S. sellers in early 2022.

In 2020, Amazon invested more than $18 billion in logistics, tools, services, programs, and teams to help sellers get started, build their brands, and leverage Amazon's scale to reach more customers. Amazon sellers have created an estimated 1.8 million U.S. jobs managing, operating, and supporting their Amazon-related businesses.

Learn more about Accelerate at https://www.amazonaccelerate.com/.

