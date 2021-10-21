Today At Amazon Accelerate: Amazon Launches New Local Selling Capabilities To Help Small Businesses Grow By Reaching More Customers In Their Area

Today at the Accelerate 2021 conference, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) announced Amazon Local Selling, a new set of services that enables local, regional, and national retailers to start or expand their Amazon businesses by offering both in-store pickup and fast...

Today at the Accelerate 2021 conference, Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report announced Amazon Local Selling, a new set of services that enables local, regional, and national retailers to start or expand their Amazon businesses by offering both in-store pickup and fast delivery to local customers.

More than half of all products purchased in Amazon's store are sold by third-party sellers, most of whom are small and medium-sized businesses. With Amazon Local Selling, sellers can quickly and easily expand their multichannel offerings by listing products in Amazon's store and offering them to local customers in designated areas for in-store pickup on the same day that they place an order. When making an order, customers can select in-store pickup and receive a notification when it is ready that day. Or, they can choose fast local delivery by the seller.

Amazon Local Selling is now available from both national and local retailers, including Mavis Discount Tire, Sears Hometown Store, 4 Wheel Parts, Electronic Express, Best Buy, Appliance Connection, Mattress Warehouse, Beach Camera, Adorama, DataVision, Exclusive Furniture, World Wide Stereo, MODIA, Focus Camera, and others. Sellers who are interested in joining Local Selling can apply at sell.amazon.com/local as the program expands this year and during 2022. Customers can learn more about Local Selling at www.amazon.com/localpickup.

With Amazon Local Selling, sellers can give nearby customers the opportunity to support local businesses with regional offers across all product categories, and they can offer products they couldn't before, such as large or fragile items. Additionally, sellers can offer customers add-on services, such as product assembly or installation, for the products they deliver.

Walt's Television, a longtime Amazon seller with a store in Tempe, Arizona and distribution centers in Louisville, Kentucky and Dallas, Texas, participated in a trial of Amazon Local Selling.

"Amazon has been the foundation of our national online selling for years. Now we are bridging our online business with our in-person experience, which means more customers are getting to know our brand and full range of services," said Bear Hendley, Manager of Walt's Television. "New local customers are finding us and giving us very positive feedback on the convenience of buying online and picking up at one of our locations. We've seen a significant increase in local sales, and we're excited about the ability to offer installation and repair services to Amazon customers."

"Local Selling presents enormous opportunities to a large number of sellers who want to bring more product selection to their Amazon business, enabling many to expand their multichannel offerings by integrating their physical stores and delivery capabilities with their digital operations," said Jim Adkins, Vice President of Recreational and Vocational Categories at Amazon. "Our research shows that many customers will opt for local pickup when given the choice. This new capability is an exciting way to help sellers reach and delight more customers with great products and convenience."

Last year, Amazon invested more than $18 billion in logistics, tools, services, programs, and teams to help sellers get started, build their brands, and leverage Amazon's scale to reach more customers. Amazon sellers have created an estimated 1.8 million U.S. jobs managing, operating, and supporting their Amazon-related businesses.

Learn more about Accelerate at https://www.amazonaccelerate.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211021005822/en/