TOCA Football Opens The Largest Indoor Soccer Center In Chicagoland Area

COSTA MESA, Calif., Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TOCA Football, Inc. (TOCA), the world's first technology-enabled soccer experience company, announced the opening of its largest indoor soccer center in Naperville, Illinois. The 95,000-square-foot center known as TOCA Naperville is located at 1740 Quincy, Naperville, IL 60540. This location has a long history of serving the soccer community and TOCA looks forward to continuing that legacy, integrating its proprietary technologies to take the playing experience to the next level.

TOCA Naperville features 18 state-of-the-art TOCA training studios powered by TOCA Touch Trainers, TOCA Smart Targets, and the TOCA Pathway Player Development Program. The center also features two indoor soccer fields and three futsal fields which will host a myriad of leagues and sports events year-round. Later in the year, the center will launch Kids in Sports, an early childhood, multi-sport athletic program designed to promote confidence and love for physical play in children.

"We are thrilled to be opening TOCA Naperville and to serve the Chicago community with TOCA's proprietary technologies and passion for soccer. We invite anyone and everyone to come play and create memorable moments at TOCA," said Yoshi Maruyama, CEO of TOCA.

TOCA Board Director and Soccer Hall of Famer Abby Wambach added, "TOCA is on a mission to give players and fans alike a chance to practice and play in a truly unique way. I'm excited to be sharing the joy of soccer with everyone, no matter their age, background or skill-level."

TOCA Founder and former US national professional soccer player Eddie Lewis said, " Chicago has a strong soccer culture and we plan on continuing that rich history with our highly coveted curriculum and small ball philosophy focusing on refining players' strengths and improving all aspects of their game."

"So many great memories and wonderful people have come through our doors over the last 13 years and I thank every one of them. I am thrilled to turn things over to TOCA for the next exciting chapter in cutting edge technology and the future of the sport," said Maxine Appenbrink, previous owner of Players Indoor. "I know Naperville and the surrounding area will love the new concept and community-based relationships that TOCA will bring with them."

Beginning February 22, TOCA Naperville will offer a free training session* to residents of Naperville and surrounding areas. Plus, in keeping with Players Indoor tradition, soccer fans can sign up to take part in the annual Shamrock Shootout, 3 vs 3 Turf soccer tournament on March 12 and 14. For more information and to register, players can visit http://tocafootball.com/location/naperville/

TOCA plans to launch its full TOCA training offerings beginning in April 2021.

ABOUT TOCA FOOTBALLHeadquartered in Costa Mesa, California, TOCA Football, Inc. is a soccer-focused, technology-enabled experience company that aims to transform the sports experience and to build communities that inspire everybody to play. TOCA provides an authentic soccer experience on demand, making players better and getting fans playing. This shared TOCA experience is the basis of a global, inclusive TOCA community in which we all share our love of the World's Game. TOCA is backed by more than $65 million of capital raised through multiple fundraisings. TOCA was named to Forbes' list of Top 500 Startup Employers in 2020. For more information please visit TOCAfootball.com or follow @tocafootball on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

*Limited to one free session only per person.

