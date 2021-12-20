Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) and Team Schein Members (TSMs) from around the world joined more than 1,500 underserved children and their families to celebrate the Company's 23 rd annual "Holiday Cheer for Children" program, a flagship corporate...

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) and Team Schein Members (TSMs) from around the world joined more than 1,500 underserved children and their families to celebrate the Company's 23 rd annual "Holiday Cheer for Children" program, a flagship corporate initiative that helps participating families enjoy a fun and festive holiday season.

TSMs from more than 17 Company locations participated in the program, spreading holiday cheer in the U.S., Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, and Spain. "Holiday Cheer for Children" takes different forms depending on the location, with TSMs often collecting and donating gifts and food to local nonprofit organizations. The team also provides gift cards to families in need to help alleviate some of the financial burden many individuals face during the holidays. Henry Schein partners with local social service agencies to identify children and families who would most benefit from participating in the program.

"Team Schein looks forward to the 'Holiday Cheer for Children' program each year, and the COVID-19 pandemic has only reinforced our commitment to helping children and their families in need," said Gerry Benjamin, Henry Schein's Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer. "Everyone deserves a fun and festive holiday season, and we are pleased that we can help by giving back to the communities in which we live and work."

To see Team Schein in action and past examples of the program's benefit to children and their families, please watch this video celebrating 23 years of the "Holiday Cheer for Children" program.

Despite the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, this year TSMs from Henry Schein's global headquarters in Melville, New York, donated gift cards to 600 local families. The gift cards will be used to purchase holiday gifts or the ingredients for a holiday meal and were purchased through support from the Henry Schein Cares Foundation and contributions from TSMs.

The Company partnered with 10 Long Island-based social service organizations to pre-identify participating children and their families, including: Bethany House; Espoir Youth Program, Inc.; Family and Children's Association; Family Service League; Hispanic Counseling Center; Madonna Heights; Nassau County Department of Social Services; The Raymar Children's Fund; WellLife Network; and YES Community Counseling Center.

"Many families continue to struggle with the impact of the pandemic, along with other pressures that are exacerbated during the holiday season," said Claudia Boyle, Chief Executive Officer of the Hispanic Counseling Center, Inc. "We thank all the Team Schein Members around the world for their generosity in helping many children enjoy the holidays."

"Holiday Cheer for Children" is an initiative of Henry Schein Cares, the company's global corporate social responsibility program, and is supported by the Henry Schein Cares Foundation, Inc., a 501(c)(3) organization that works to foster, support, and promote oral health and overall health by helping to increase access to care for communities around the world.

About Henry Schein Cares

Henry Schein Cares stands on five pillars: empowering Team Schein to reach their potential, advancing health equity and expanding access to care for underserved communities, accelerating environmental sustainability, strengthening and diversifying our supply chain, and maintaining strong ethical governance. Health care activities supported by Henry Schein Cares focus on four main areas: (1) wellness, treatment, prevention, and education; (2) capacity building; (3) emergency preparedness and disaster response; and (4) health system strengthening.

Rooted in a deep commitment to social responsibility and the philosophy of enlightened self-interest championed by Benjamin Franklin, the purpose-driven vision of Henry Schein Cares is "doing well by doing good." Our commitment to sustained, long-term economic success while also creating shared value for society is achieved through the work of Henry Schein Cares and our stakeholder model that engages all five constituents of our Mosaic of Success. To learn more about how we are making a difference, please visit: www.henryschein.com/corporatecitizenship.

About Henry Schein, Inc.

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) is a solutions company for health care professionals powered by a network of people and technology. With more than 21,000 Team Schein Members worldwide, the Company's network of trusted advisors provides more than 1 million customers globally with more than 300 valued solutions that help improve operational success and clinical outcomes. Our Business, Clinical, Technology, and Supply Chain solutions help office-based dental and medical practitioners work more efficiently so they can provide quality care more effectively. These solutions also support dental and medical laboratories, government and institutional health care clinics, as well as other alternate care sites.

Henry Schein operates through a centralized and automated distribution network, with a selection of more than 120,000 branded products and Henry Schein private-brand products in stock, as well as more than 180,000 additional products available as special-order items.

A FORTUNE 500 Company and a member of the S&P 500® index, Henry Schein is headquartered in Melville, N.Y., and has operations or affiliates in 32 countries and territories. The Company's sales reached $10.1 billion in 2020, and have grown at a compound annual rate of approximately 12 percent since Henry Schein became a public company in 1995.

