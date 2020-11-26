TMX Group, Antibe Therapeutics, C-Suite At The Open

TORONTO, Nov. 26, 2020 /CNW/ - Dan Legault, CEO, Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: ATE), shares his company's story in an interview with TMX Group.

The C-Suite at The Open video interview series highlights the unique perspectives of listed companies on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange.

About Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: ATE)

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. develops safer, non-addictive medicines for pain and inflammation. Its technology involves linking a hydrogen sulfide-releasing molecule to an existing drug to produce an improved and patented medicine. The company's drug, ATB-346, targets the global need for a safer, non-addictive drug for chronic pain and inflammation. ATB-352, the second drug in pipeline, targets the urgent global need for a non-addictive analgesic for treating severe acute pain, while ATB-340 is a GI-safe derivative of aspirin. Its operating segment includes Antibe and Citagenix. The company generates maximum revenue from Citagenix segment and geographically from Canada. Citagenix segment is a marketer and distributor of regenerative medicines serving the dental and orthopaedic market places. For more information visit: http://www.antibethera.com/

About TMX Group (TSX: X)

TMX Group's key subsidiaries operate cash and derivative markets and clearinghouses for multiple asset classes including equities and fixed income. Toronto Stock Exchange , TSX Venture Exchange , TSX Alpha Exchange , The Canadian Depository for Securities , Montréal Exchange , Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation , Trayport and other TMX Group companies provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Beijing and Singapore. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com . Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup .

