TMT LAB To Showcase Spot Direct® For Linear OTT, AVOD, Addressable TV And NEXTGEN TV At CES®

TORONTO, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TMT LAB Inc. will showcase new Spot Direct® applications for Linear OTT, AVOD, Addressable TV and ATSC 3.0 / NextGen TV at the all-digital Consumer Electronics Show from January 11 th to the 14 th.

Spot Direct® patented software architecture maps each video frame of distributors' playlist automation systems, creating real time actionable data valuable to advertisers and agencies seeking to unleash unprecedented interactions and shoppable television experiences. From precise TV/digital campaign coordination on Facebook, Google and other inventories that increase total TV + Digital ad spending ROI, to natively capturing ad responses within video distributors' own user interfaces, or even "clicking on a TV ad" with the remote control provided by TV OEMs (as it is the case with ATSC 3.0 / NextGen TV).

Different from any other solutions in the market, Spot Direct® works with proprietary video distributors' and/or DSP origination data and without viewers needing any special software or hardware within their premises, nor with cumbersome QR codes, or the slower and sometimes privacy-compromised implementations of pixels and tones for video and audio recognition, respectively - which use data already in the public domain.

TMT LAB will also showcase its new "Spot Direct® - Digital Takeover" service which will allow advertisers within the same vertical to trigger their digital campaigns on third party inventories immediately after their competitor has done so on linear television. This service will effectively multiply revenue generating opportunities for broadcasters, MVPDs, etc.

Rodrigo Madriz, Co-Founder & CEO of TMT LAB said: "Television's definition has gone to countless changes in the last few years; however, one thing has not changed: advertisers' desires of making available commercial inventories "clickable" while creating frictionless shoppable television experiences at scale."

TMT LAB is interested in establishing relationships with leading broadcasters, AVOD, Addressable TV, Linear OTT video distributors, MVPDs, TV set OEMs, large e-commerce players, and playout automation software vendors, as well as with the ATSC 3.0 ecosystem.

About TMT LABTMT LAB Inc. is a Toronto-based private equity backed firm and it is the creator of Spot Direct®, a patented SaaS platform that enables monetization of video broadcasters, MVPDs and IP video distributors operational infrastructure. For more information visit www.tmtlab.com.

