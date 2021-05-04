TMRW Life Sciences Recognized As A Finalist In Fast Company's 2021 World Changing Ideas Award Software Category

NEW YORK, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TMRW Life Sciences, Inc. ("TMRW" or "the Company"), the creator of the world's first and only automated platform for the management of the frozen eggs and embryos projected to be associated with more than 300 million in vitro fertilization (IVF) births in coming decades, has been selected as a finalist in the Software category of Fast Company's 2021 World Changing Ideas Awards. The award honors businesses, policies, projects, and concepts that are actively engaged and deeply committed to pursuing innovation when it comes to solving health and climate crises, social injustice, or economic inequality.

Since launching commercial operations earlier in 2021, the IVF community's response to TMRW's groundbreaking robotic and SaaS platform has been remarkable. TMRW's commercial relationships represent more than one third of all IVF cycles performed in the U.S. each year. The Company will open its UK showroom in June before expanding its commercial operations to both the United Kingdom and Europe in 2022.

"At TMRW we've created the operating system that will govern how several hundred million IVF children will be conceived. The system establishes a much-needed new standard of protection, one that prevents human error and assures the most exacting care of the frozen eggs and embryos that are at the heart of IVF procedures. We're honored that Fast Company has recognized our work," said Joshua Abram, Co-Founder and Co-CEO. "Our solution modernizes the very infrastructure of IVF — particularly cryopreservation, and our automated cryostorage will fundamentally transform the way patients plan their fertility and doctors provide their services."

Now in its fifth year, a panel of eminent Fast Company editors and reporters selected their picks for the world's most inventive entrepreneurs and companies tackling exigent global challenges from a pool of more than 4,000 entries from around the world, across transportation, education, food, politics, technology, and more.

"There is no question our society and planet are facing deeply troubling times. So, it's important to recognize organizations that are using their ingenuity, impact, design, scalability, and passion to solve these problems," says Stephanie Mehta, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "Our journalists, under the leadership of senior editor Morgan Clendaniel, have discovered some of the most groundbreaking projects that have launched since the start of 2020."

Following the appointment of Tara Comonte as Chief Executive Officer, effective May 10, Joshua Abram and Alan Murray, TMRW's Founders and current Co-CEOs, will become Co-Chairmen of TMRW's Board of Directors. Abram and Murray will remain actively involved in the Company as it explores adjacent market growth and international expansion. TMRW's third Founder, Dr. Jeffrey Port, will continue as the Company's Chief Medical Officer. Comonte, most recently President and Chief Financial Officer of Shake Shack, joins a seasoned executive team at TMRW, including Chief Operating Officer & Chief Financial Officer Melanie Goldey and Chief Commercial Officer Lori Batta.

TMRW will be featured in Fast Company's Summer 2021 issue, which hits newsstands on May 10.

About TMRW Life Sciences, Inc.TMRW is a life sciences technology company setting new standards for transparency, safety and accountability in IVF and cell management. TMRW's platform, the world's first automated cryo-management for eggs and embryos, provides a complete digital chain of custody, fully integrated with a state of the art robotic storage and monitoring solution. This is in contrast to the manual and analog methods that have gone unchanged throughout the history of IVF. With TMRW's platform, clinics significantly reduce the chances of potentially devastating errors. The TMRW team includes celebrated innovators in fertility, embryology, cryo-management, automation, software development and robotics. TMRW Co-Founders Joshua Abram, Alan Murray and Dr. Jeffrey Port are serial technology and life sciences entrepreneurs. Their immediate prior ventures sold for a combined sum of more than $1 billion. To date, TMRW has raised $70 million. For more information, please visit TMRW.org .

