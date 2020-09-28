TMGcore Selected By AFWERX Among Top Teams To Exhibit At EngageSpace (September 29-30) The Premier Event For The Space Industry

PLANO, Texas, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AFWERX , the catalyst for fostering innovation within the U.S. Air Force, announced TMGcore as one of the 178 top participating teams selected from The AFWERX Space Challenge initiative to exhibit at EngageSpace , a virtual two-day event on September 29-30.

The AFWERX Space Challenge initiative is made up of four challenges targeted at creating integrated space operations leveraging the best in technology while maintaining security, being resilient and increasing agility. Four challenges were run concurrently focused on separate topics - Persistent ISR, DoD Commercial Space Partnerships, Global Space Transport and Delivery and Space Asset Resiliency.

Located in Plano, TX, TMGcore is competing in the Space Asset Resiliency Challenge alongside a diverse group of teams that represent entrepreneurial startups, small businesses, large enterprises, academic institutions and research labs.

"The solutions submitted for these space challenges represent the bleeding edge of space innovation," stated Brennan Townley, AFWERX Challenge Collaboration Lead. "We're excited to highlight these innovators and connect them with opportunities across the Space ecosystem."

The Space Asset Resiliency Challengestrives to increase the longevity of our space assets by increasing their durability against the unique space environment and enemy threats.

TMGcore submitted its OTTO robotic and autonomous data center platform with enabled high-speed layer 2 SD-WAN Broadband infrastructure & encryption. The TMGcore submission includes building out a global network of ground-based systems that will interconnect into OTTO AI enabled space assets and ultimately connect land, air, and space.

The EngageSpace event will feature highly engaging opportunities to connect, educate and innovate with other like-minded attendees, industry leaders, individual innovators, academia, investors, as well as military and government leaders. The entire event is designed to transform and accelerate the industry, and enable government buyers to pursue the most promising innovative solutions to the most pressing and threatening Space scenarios.

"We here at TMGcore are Honored to have been selected by the AFWERX organization to support American Interests both on the ground and in Space. The TMGcore organization takes its responsibility of developing and providing American innovation to our Armed Forces seriously and is an important part of our culture." -JD Enright, CEO

About TMGcoreTMGcore is a U.S.-based provider of data center solutions and manufacturer of data center hardware committed to building innovative solutions that solve and mitigate the industry's most pressing challenges. With its flagship solution, OTTO, TMGcore has balanced the demands of data processing while reducing operating costs and environmental impact. The data center platform is a tenth of the size of a traditional data center platform, offers zero water waste and reduces operational costs by an average of 70 percent while reducing the amount of energy used for cooling by 80 percent and redirecting this power toward a productive IT Load. For more information, visit www.tmgcore.com.

ABOUT AFWERXEstablished in 2017, AFWERX is a product of the U.S. Air Force, directly envisioned by former Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson. Her vision of AFWERX — to solve some of the toughest challenges that the Air Force faces through innovation and collaboration amongst our nation's top subject matter experts. AFWERX serves as a catalyst to unleash new approaches for the warfighter through a growing ecosystem of innovators. AFWERX and the U.S. Air Force are committed to exploring viable solutions and partnerships to further strengthen the Air Force, which could lead to additional prototyping, R&D, and follow-on production contracts.

Fast Company named AFWERX Best Workplaces for Innovators on the 2020 List, honoring the top 100 businesses and organizations that demonstrate a deep commitment to encouraging innovation at all levels. AFWERX, U.S. Air Force's innovation arm and catalyst for fostering innovation within the Air Force, came in at #16 ranking in the top 20 alongside brands such as Microsoft, Google, and Amazon. Preview the live announcement with Stephanie Mehta, Editor-in-Chief of Fast Company, unveiled during the AFWERX Fusion 2020 Base of the Future Event & Showcase.

