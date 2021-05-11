TmaxSoft Named A Leader In The ISG Provider Lens™ Mainframe Services & Solutions 2021 Quadrant Report

CHICAGO, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TmaxSoft, a global software innovator that delivers mainframe modernization solutions with OpenFrame, announced today that it has been recognized by ISG Provider Lens ™ as a Leader in the quadrant for Mainframe Modernization Software as part of the Mainframe Services & Solutions 2021 Quadrant Report. This is the first time ISG Provider Lens ™ includes a study on mainframe modernization. As part of a highly competitive market, TmaxSoft was one of 47 vendors and service providers considered across five quadrants. According to the report, "…the mainframe modernization market has been accelerating in the last two years, driven by the need to increase business agility."

The Mainframe Modernization Software quadrant, "…ranks the software and toolsets that enable legacy application code assessments and code conversion." It states, "TmaxSoft OpenFrame offers a safe path to significant cost reduction after a short duration of the modernization project, delivering optimum ROI."

"We are thrilled with the industry's recognition of TmaxSoft OpenFrame. We believe our position in the Leader quadrant highlights TmaxSoft's commitment to our customers and a continued focus on R&D and product innovation," said Simon Kim, Head of Global Business and CEO at TmaxSoft.

The report highlights strengths of OpenFrame, including a "low-risk approach to modernization, "the ability to retain skilled mainframe and "performance gains" such as:

"Enables horizontal scaling applications in the cloud to equal or excel mainframe systems."

"Only solution that can support recompiling of Assembler and Easytrieve."

"In most cases, clients experience an improvement in performance because of scaling."

OpenFrame modernizes an existing mainframe from a monolithic architecture to a cloud-ready, multi-tier architecture. It supports both containers, as well as virtualized environments for deployment on an open system. OpenFrame supports deployments that require high transactions per second and can scale to over 100,000 MIPS.

About TmaxSoft

TmaxSoft is a global software innovator focused on cloud, infrastructure, and legacy modernization, with solutions that offer enterprise CIOs viable alternatives to support their global IT powerhouses and drive competitive advantage. TmaxSoft was founded in 1997 in Korea and today has over 1,700 employees in 20 strategic centers around the world. Visit www.tmaxsoft.com.

