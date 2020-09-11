TLC To Present At Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. and TAIPEI, Taiwan, Sept. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TLC (Nasdaq: TLC, TWO: 4152), a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company developing novel nanomedicines to target areas of unmet medical need, today announced that George Yeh, President of TLC, will be discussing recent activities regarding the company in a fireside chat with Kristen Kluska, Research Analyst, at Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 10:00am ET.

The 30-minute fireside chat will be a Q&A session in which Mr. Yeh will introduce TLC and talk about the company's leading programs: TLC599 for sustained relief of osteoarthritis pain and TLC590 for sustained relief of postsurgical pain, and introduce TLC19 for prevention and treatment of COVID-19.

A recording of the fireside chat will be available on the company's website at www.tlcbio.com in the Investors section, under News & Events.

TLC (NASDAQ: TLC, TWO: 4152) is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to the research and development of a diverse, wholly owned portfolio of novel nanomedicines that maximize the potential of its proprietary lipid-assembled drug delivery platform (LipAD™), including BioSeizer ® sustained release technology and NanoX™ active drug loading technology, which are versatile in the choice of active pharmaceutical ingredients and scalable in manufacturing.

