TKO Miller Advises Consumer Packaging Group, Inc. On Its Sale To PPC Flexible Packaging LLC

MILWAUKEE, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TKO Miller is pleased to announce the sale of Consumer Packaging Group, Inc. (CPG), a provider of rapid printed and finished prototypes, packaging samples, and mock-ups, to PPC Flexible Packaging LLC (PPC).

Founded in 2006, CPG provides full-service rapid turnaround on prototypes and packaged samples for consumer product clients, primarily in the food and beverage end markets. Based in Hartland, Wisconsin, CPG works as an extension of a customer's product development, marketing, or branding team to turn ideas and designs into fully functional samples and mock-ups. CPG offers a range of services including pre-press, printing and laminating, handwork and assembly, and fulfillment and shipping. CPG has an impeccable reputation for meeting any unique customer request within very challenging lead times.

Headquartered in Buffalo Grove, Illinois, PPC has steadily grown and evolved, both organically and through acquisition, into a premier high-quality flexible packaging manufacturer. Founded in 1968, PPC manufactures and converts flexible plastic films, pouches, and bags sold to customers worldwide. PPC is also a trusted leader within the consumer and cleanroom markets.

"I have been an entrepreneur for the past 15 years, but I reached the point where I had become a limitation to the further growth of the company," said Cam Knuth, founder and CEO of CPG. "Our business model is very unique, and TKO Miller did an excellent job connecting us with PPC, a buyer that has the team, experience, and market presence to help grow CPG more quickly. I am very excited for its future."

"Cam has built a tremendous company that turns a customer's concept into a finished, packaged product in a little as 24 hours," said Joe Froehlich, Managing Director of TKO Miller. "This unique capability within the packaging industry can now be rapidly expanded through the market presence and expertise of the PPC team."

