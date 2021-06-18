TK Elevator Acquires Accurate Elevator, Its Fifth Acquisition In North America In 2021

- The vertical transportation provider has been a staple in the Florida Keys community for many years.

MARATHON, Fla., June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TK Elevator has acquired Accurate Elevator, a leading provider of elevator services in the Florida Keys for many years. Accurate Elevator offers new installation, modernization, preventive maintenance and repair services for commercial and residential buildings in The Florida Keys.

The acquisition is the fifth for TK Elevator in North America in 2021. Last month, TK Elevator announced it had acquired Albany Elevator in Albany, New York, as well as three elevator companies based in Ontario, Canada.

"Accurate Elevator has been one of the most reliable elevator companies in the Florida Keys and we are excited to add them to our expanding TKE family," says Kevin Lavallee, President and CEO of TK Elevator North America and Australia.

All employees from Accurate Elevator are joining TK Elevator, including John and Donna Babbe. John, the now former President and Owner, will stay on as Operations Manager, while his wife, Donna, will serve as Office Manager.

"When I founded Accurate Elevator Inspection Services, my goal was to create a company that provided the best service at the best prices without sacrificing quality," adds John Babbe. "Now, as a part of one of the most respected elevator companies in the world, we will have the opportunity to provide our customers with the highest level of support to keep their equipment running safely for years."

