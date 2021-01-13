TiVo And Cox Communications Extend IP Agreement

TiVo®, the company that brings entertainment together and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Xperi Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: XPER) today announced that Cox Communications has entered into a multi-year extension of its intellectual property agreement for the...

TiVo®, the company that brings entertainment together and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Xperi Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: XPER) today announced that Cox Communications has entered into a multi-year extension of its intellectual property agreement for the company's media-related patent portfolios.

As the largest private telecom company in the U.S., Cox is committed to creating meaningful moments of human connection through broadband applications and services. They proudly provide a variety of home and business services to customers across its national footprint, including Contour TV, high-speed internet, Homelife home automation and security, and home phone.

"Our patent license renewal with Cox Communications further confirms the substantial relevance and value of TiVo's intellectual property portfolios, particularly in the U.S. pay-TV market," said Samir Armaly, president of intellectual property at Xperi.

TiVo has spent decades investing in research and development to create market-leading technologies and broadly licensing them to the media and entertainment industry. TiVo's innovations make it easier for viewers to find, watch, and enjoy all their content across a multitude of platforms.

