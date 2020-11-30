TITLE Boxing Club Honors Top Achieving Franchisees For Excellence

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TITLE Boxing Club, the nation's leading boutique boxing franchise with more than 165 clubs across the United States and Mexico, recently announced its 2019 franchisee award winners. In a virtual system-wide ceremony, franchise partners from across the country were awarded for everything ranging from membership numbers, retail sales, overall spirit and culture, and notable improvements over last year.

"In a year when small businesses everywhere have faced adversity unseen before, it was heartwarming to get a bit of normalcy back and recognize many of our franchisees with TITLE Boxing Club's 2019 Franchisee Awards," said President Susan Boresow. "The entire TITLE team gives a big thank you and wishes to convey how appreciative we are of everything our franchisees do each and every day. These awards allow us to uplift and recognize them all for their tireless work. Congratulations!"

2019's top award, the Spirit Award, went to Ardsley, NY-based franchisees Frankie and Jeanine Palumbo. The Palumbos were honored for exemplifying TITLE Boxing Club's values, beliefs, spirit and culture, staying active in their local community, building high member engagement and continuing to be an inspiration to their members, team and community. Josh Lyon, TITLE Boxing Club's vice president of operations, notes, "Frankie and Jeanine are the heartbeat of this brand. They eat, sleep, and breathe TITLE Boxing Club and they truly make a difference in their member's lives. We could not be prouder to honor them with the Spirit Award."

Additional franchisees recognized by TITLE Boxing Club include:

Franchisee of the Year: Mike Confalone of Lincoln Park & Wicker Park, IL for ranking in the top quartile of key metrics, operating with a premium mindset, and adhering to company values.

of Lincoln Park & Wicker Park, IL for ranking in the top quartile of key metrics, operating with a premium mindset, and adhering to company values. Rookie of the Year: Aaron Amato of Grandville, MI for ranking in the top 25% of sales and offering the premium TITLE Boxing Club experience, while being in business for less than a year.

of for ranking in the top 25% of sales and offering the premium TITLE Boxing Club experience, while being in business for less than a year. Manager of the Year: Tom Reavis of Mountain View, CA for driving positive growth year-over-year and bringing a sense of business economics while contributing a premium brand mindset.

of for driving positive growth year-over-year and bringing a sense of business economics while contributing a premium brand mindset. Most Improved: Sam Heaps of Fairfax , VA for the largest year-over-year revenue increase.

of , VA for the largest year-over-year revenue increase. Backpack Marketing Award: Blake and Jen Kidwell of Sacramento, CA for becoming the mayor of their market, aggressively marketing their business outside of the club and being heavily involved in their community.

of for becoming the mayor of their market, aggressively marketing their business outside of the club and being heavily involved in their community. Top Revenue: Danny Azzo and Team of Forest Hills, NY for achieving the highest overall revenue in the network.

and Team of for achieving the highest overall revenue in the network. Top Membership Sales: Tyler Thompson of Nashville , TN for exemplary sales numbers in club memberships.

of , TN for exemplary sales numbers in club memberships. Top Loyalty: Nick and Nancy Eisan of Danvers, MA for being the top club with the lowest attrition.

of for being the top club with the lowest attrition. Top Retail Sales: Cam Andrews of Boston Newbury St., MA for having the highest overall sales within the calendar year.

In addition to the award winners, six TITLE Boxing Club locations earned coveted Golden Bags, meaning their location amassed more than $1 million in sales in 2019. Golden Bag Clubs include Chicago's Lincoln Park location owned by Michael Confalone, Midtown West and Midtown East in Manhattan owned by Michael Tosto, Forest Hills, NY owned by Danny Azzo, Boston Newbury St. owned by Cam Andrews, and Boston owned by Mike Musto.

About TITLE Boxing Club ®TITLE Boxing Club, a Franworth company, is a boutique fitness studio that specializes in boxing and kickboxing fitness classes. Based in Kansas City, the company has more than 165 clubs open and operating across the country and another 130 in development. The brand is currently ranked on Entrepreneur magazine's prestigious Franchise 500 list and the Inc. 5000 list of American's fastest-growing, privately-held companies. In 2015 the fitness franchise earned the title of No. 1 Fastest Growing Franchise by Inc. Magazine. To learn more about the fitness franchise opportunity, visit https://titleboxingclub.com/own-a-franchise/.

