Titanium Transportation Completes Strategic Acquisition Of International Truckload Services Group; Ramps Up 2021 Revenue Guidance To $330 Million

BOLTON, Ontario, Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titanium Transportation Group Inc. ("Titanium" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:TTR) is pleased to announce that it has acquired the shares of International Truckload Services Group (ITS).

Founded in 1986, and based in Belleville, ON, ITS is Canada's 22nd largest carrier, according to the Today's Trucking Top 100 ranking. The company provides logistics and truckload solutions to a diverse, well-established and long-standing customer base in southern Ontario, Quebec and the United States, with a focus on food products, industrial commodities and general freight.

ITS generates approximately $80 million in annualized revenue, operating over 330 power units and 1,600 trailers, led by a team of 470 employees and owner-operators.

"We are excited to welcome ITS into Titanium and to commence this year with a strategic acquisition that delivers immediate accretive growth, significantly expands our footprint, enhances our service offering and positions us to capitalize on a robust North American freight market," said Ted Daniel, CEO, Titanium Transportation Group. "ITS' operations are highly complementary to our existing platform with similar geographical coverage and service offerings. With Titanium's best-in-class technology we will create meaningful synergies and enhancements for ITS employees, drivers, customers and vendors. These improvements will enable us to create greater value for our shareholders."

Under the terms of the agreement Titanium has acquired all the shares of ITS for considerations of approximately $60.5 million (the "Acquisition"). The Acquisition will include cash considerations and assumption of net debt, subject to closing adjustments.

"This acquisition marks an important milestone in our growth strategy that will create value for many years to come," added Daniel. "We have remained disciplined in our approach to evaluating and executing on various growth opportunities and continue to have a strong pipeline of strategic organic and M&A opportunities."

Rob Haggerty, President of ITS Group, founded by his father, Max Haggerty, commented, "I am extremely excited ITS Group will be joining a world class company like Titanium and for the tremendous opportunity it presents for our dedicated employees, drivers, customers and suppliers."

"The recent passing of my father, and the absence of a next generation to carry on the family business, made me think about the future. Dad always said the most important asset at ITS is our employees. I am confident that joining the Titanium family will enable our employees, and company, to continue building on our past success for many years to come."

Advisors

Left Lane Associates serves as the acquisition advisor and Loopstra Nixon LLP acting as legal advisor to Titanium Transportation Group.

Ted Daniel said, "Special thanks to Left Lane Associates for their instrumental role in this acquisition. Their expertise and reputation in the industry was a vital component in the success of this transaction."

1) Based on combined assets reported by Truck News in June 2020, between Titanium Transportation Group and I.T.S. Group, Titanium assets would rank among top 12 transportation providers based in Canada

2) US Trucking Statistics and Canadian Trucking Statistics

About Titanium

Titanium is a leading asset-based transportation and logistics company servicing Canada and the United States, with approximately 800 power units, 3,000 trailers and 1,100 employees and independent owner operators (including ITS). Titanium provides truckload, dedicated, and cross-border trucking services, freight logistics, and warehousing and distribution to over 1,000 customers. Titanium is a recognized consolidator of asset-based transportation companies in Ontario, having completed eleven asset-based trucking acquisitions since 2011. Titanium has also been ranked by Canadian Business (formerly PROFIT magazine) as one of Canada's Fastest Growing Companies for twelve (12) consecutive years.

