Titan Pharmaceuticals Announces Reverse Stock Split

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TTNP) - Get Report ("Titan" or the "Company") today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a 1-for-30 reverse stock split of the Company's common stock, which will be effective at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, November 30, 2020. The Company's stockholders approved the reverse stock split at a Special Meeting of Stockholders on November 30, 2020. The Company's shares will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on the Nasdaq Capital Market commencing upon market open on December 1, 2020.

As a result of the reverse split, each 30 shares of the Company's issued and outstanding common stock will be automatically combined and converted into one issued and outstanding share of common stock, par value $0.001 per share. The Company will not issue any fractional shares in connection with the reverse stock split. Instead, the number of shares will be rounded up to the next whole number. The reverse stock split will not modify the rights or preferences of the common stock.

Immediately after the reverse split becomes effective, there will be approximately 6.6 million shares of common stock issued and outstanding. The common shares will trade under a new CUSIP number, 888314606, effective December 1, 2020, and continue to trade under the symbol "TTNP." All stock options and warrants of the Company outstanding immediately prior to the reverse stock split have been proportionally adjusted.

The Company has appointed its transfer agent, Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company ("Continental"), to act as exchange agent for the reverse stock split. Stockholders owning shares via a bank, broker or other nominee will have their positions automatically adjusted to reflect the reverse stock split and will not be required to take further action in connection with the reverse stock split, subject to brokers' particular processes. Continental can be reached at (917) 262-2378.

