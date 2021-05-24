Titan Medical Announces Addition Of Deepak Basra As Vice President, Strategy And Business Development

TORONTO, May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titan Medical Inc. ( Nasdaq: TMDI; TSX: TMD), a medical device company focused on the design and development of surgical technologies for robotic single access surgery, today announced the addition of Deepak Basra as Vice President, Strategy and Business Development to the leadership team. In this newly created role, Mr. Basra will oversee Titan's corporate development and strategic planning.

"We are thrilled to welcome Deepak to Titan. His wealth of knowledge and experience in business development and strategic partnerships will be instrumental in growing Titan," said David McNally, President and Chief Executive Officer of Titan. "We look forward to Deepak's contributions as we execute on our vision of advancing our Enos™ robotic single access surgery system."

Mr. Basra joins Titan with over 20 years' experience in global business development and mergers and acquisitions (M&A). Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President with Cortland Advisers, LLC, an international M&A advisory firm. His corporate experience includes serving as Board Director and Vice President, Strategy and Business development for Transdermal Delivery Solutions Corporation (TDSC). Prior to TDSC, he was Head of Business Development and Licensing for Covidien's vascular therapies division. He also served as Senior Vice President, Strategy and Business Development at Smith & Nephew prior to Covidien. Earlier, Mr. Basra held various business development, M&A and alliance management roles of increasing responsibility at Cable & Wireless, British Telecommunications PLC, and at Phillips in the telecommunications division. Mr. Basra holds a Bachelor of Science from Edinburgh University, a Post-Graduate Diploma in International Marketing from Buckinghamshire College, UK, and a Master of Business Administration from Henley Management College, UK.

