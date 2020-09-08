Titan Home Improvement Announces Acquisition Of Paradise Home Improvement, And Climbs To #3 Largest Remodeler In US

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Titan Home Improvement ("Titan"), based in Fort Lauderdale, FL, today announced the acquisition of Paradise Home Improvement ("Paradise"), a South Carolina-based provider of replacement and remodel windows and doors, bathrooms, roofing and other home improvement products. Paradise represents Titan's fourth acquisition since Titan was founded in early 2019 and furthers Titan's stated mission to aggregate best-in-class home improvement contractors across the US. Titan started building its portfolio with the acquisition of Florida-based FHIA Remodeling in 2019, followed by the acquisitions of Statewide Remodeling, Mad City Home Improvement, and now Paradise. Paradise was founded in 2012 and currently has services Charlotte NC, Greensboro NC, Apex NC, Hickory NC, Greenville SC, Columbia SC, Charleston SC, and Knoxville TN.

"We are thrilled for this new chapter and to be a part of Paradise's growth under Titan's ownership. With the resources that Titan has in place, we should be able to significantly grow our market share and provide our excellent service to more customers than ever before," said Jeffery Becker, General Manager of Paradise.

Mel Feinberg, Chairman of Titan, commented that "we welcome Paradise and its employees to the Titan organization. Joe Schuette [Paradise's founder and former owner] did an amazing job building a great team and culture here at Paradise, and we look forward to taking the business to the next level over the coming years."

The acquisition of Paradise will serve to further grow Titan's broad network of providers. Last month Titan was proud to learn that the "Remodeling 550" List, published by Remodeling Magazine, named Titan the 3 rd largest remodeling company in the country for 2019, up from the #4 spot in 2018. "With the combination of organic growth opportunities in our current markets, our pipeline of current acquisition targets, and our focus on best-in-class service, we expect to continue our climb up the rankings of largest remodeling companies in the US ," said Feinberg.

Additional Information:

Titan Home ImprovementTitan Home Improvement was founded in early 2019 to aggregate best-in-class home improvement service providers across the US. Titan's network of home improvement providers, including FHIA Remodeling, Statewide Remodeling, Mad City Home Improvement, and Paradise Home Improvement, offers a variety of high demand replacement and remodeling services including window and door, roofing, bathroom, siding and kitchen cabinet replacement. The company's service provider network includes leaders in their respective markets and prioritizes offering the highest quality products and excellent customer service. Titan is owned and controlled by affiliates of York Capital Management, a multi-billion dollar investment firm based in New York City.

FHIA Remodeling FHIA, based in Fort Lauderdale, FL, is the market share leader in the installation of replacement and retrofit impact windows in Florida. FHIA serves homeowners across the state of Florida through its five offices ( South Florida, Tampa, Orlando, Ft. Myers and Jacksonville), and in addition to windows, also provides replacement roofing, bathrooms and kitchen cabinet refacing

Statewide Remodeling Statewide Remodeling was Texas' largest independent specialty contractor when acquired by Titan in mid-2019. Statewide operates out of the major metros in Texas ( Dallas, Houston, San Antonio, and Austin), and has recently expanded its operations into East Texas, Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Little Rock, and Northwest Arkansas. Statewide offers a broad array of products to its customers including replacement windows, bathrooms, walk-in tubs and sunrooms.

Mad City Home Improvement Mad City Home Improvement is the market leader for home improvement services across the state of Wisconsin with locations in Madison, Milwaukee, Wausau, La Crosse, and Green Bay. The company has recently expanded to Quad Cities, IA and has plans to open in Minnesota later this year. Mad City provides replacement windows, bathrooms, roofing and kitchen cabinet refacing to its customers.

If you would like more information, please call Janine Grant, Titan Home Improvement Vice President of Marketing at 954-779-9952 or email jgrant@fhiaremodeling.com.

SOURCE: Titan Home Improvement

Related Links:

www.titanhomeimprovement.com www.paradisehomeimprove.com www.fhiaremodeling.com www.statewideremodeling.com www.madcitywindows.com www.yorkcapital.com https://www.remodeling.hw.net/benchmarks/remodeling-550/

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/titan-home-improvement-announces-acquisition-of-paradise-home-improvement-and-climbs-to-3-largest-remodeler-in-us-301125406.html

SOURCE Titan Home Improvement