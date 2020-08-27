Tiptree Inc. To Present At The 2020 KBW Virtual Insurance Conference On Friday, September 11

Tiptree Inc. (TIPT) - Get Report ("Tiptree") today announced that Richard Kahlbaugh, CEO of Tiptree Insurance and subsidiary Fortegra, and Sandra Bell, CFO of Tiptree Inc. will participate in an analyst-led fireside chat at the 2020 KBW Virtual Insurance Conference on Friday, September 11, 2020. Tiptree's presentation is scheduled to begin at 8:00 am ET. The presentation will be webcast live and may be accessed at the conference website at https://wsw.com/webcast/kbw62/tipt/1696396, or in the investor relations section of Tiptree's website for approximately 90 days: http://tiptreeinc.com.

About Tiptree

Tiptree Inc. (TIPT) - Get Report is a holding company that allocates capital across a broad spectrum of businesses, assets and other investments. Our principal operating business, Tiptree Insurance, along with its subsidiaries, is a leading provider of specialty insurance, warranty products and related administration services. We also allocate capital to a diverse group of select investments that we refer to as Tiptree Capital. For more information, please visit www.tiptreeinc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200827005542/en/