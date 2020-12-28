Tips For College Entrance Exam Prep From Casio

DOVER, N.J., Dec. 28 , 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- If you've started to think about college, chances are you've heard about exams like the PSAT/SAT and ACT. Whether you are looking to increase your college choice or secure more scholarships, Casio America Inc . provides the right tools and technology to ensure you are prepared for exam day including free web-based math resources and a full portfolio of calculators.

Before exam day, become familiar with the test to determine your strengths and weaknesses. We all know "practice makes perfect", so plan study sessions and take practice exams. Sign up for tutoring if necessary and be sure to have the right calculator for the mathematics portion of the exam. Familiarize yourself with the calculator's functionalities to ensure you know how to utilizes all important features prior to the exam. Here are a few Casio graphing and scientific, authorized calculators to consider along with web-based resources to aid in preparation:

ClassPad.netIdeal for exam prep, Casio offers ClassPad.net , a free and all-in-one, web-based mathematics tool that includes Calculation, Graphing, Geometry and Statistics, geared for K-12 mathematics and beyond. The software offers webinars, video tutorials and online activities customized for middle/high school grade levels and is compatible with Casio's fx-9750GIII graphing calculator. In addition, the software is designed to be equally usable by keyboard/mouse and touch-based platforms, and its interactive features menu enables students and teachers to draw geometry figures freehand and input calculations as they would on real scratch paper.

Students can sign up for a free ClassPad.net account here . To check out Casio's additional remote learning educational resources, please click here .

fx-9750GIII PRIZM Graphing CalculatorTo create a seamless learning experience, Casio's fx-9750GIII PRIZM Graphing Calculator brings mathematics to life with user-friendly capabilities for high school students and beyond. The fx-9750GIII includes an improved keypad for fractions, standard-to-decimal conversion and scientific notation, as well as expanded menu options for programs and capabilities including Exam Mode, Spreadsheet, Python, Probability Simulator, Geometry and Physium, which enables users to easily reference the periodic table. In addition, its natural display feature allows for 2D-templates, fractions, roots and other functions to appear on the screen as they are written in the textbook. Casio's fx-9750GIII is available for a MSRP of $59.99.

fx-991EX Scientific CalculatorFeaturing 12 different apps and super-fast calculation for high-stakes testing and advanced mathematics, the fx-991EX is a high-performance calculator that can do much more than a classic scientific calculator. It boasts a high-resolution LCD screen to increase the amount of information displayed including spreadsheets with up to five columns and 45 rows for a maximum of 170 data items. The natural textbook display feature allows for mathematical equations and formulas to be displayed just as they would appear in a student's textbook. This solar-powered scientific calculator comes in a sleek case with a textured carbon fiber like design on the front panel and is available for a MSRP of $19.99.

For additional information on Casio's full portfolio of calculators and please visit www.CasioEducation.com .

