Tippmann Innovation Breaks Ground On $65-Million Cold Storage Facility In Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Marking Continued Cold Storage Development Sector Growth

MELBOURNE, Fla., Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tippmann Innovation (Ti), a nationally recognized leader in the cold chain industry, is working with long-term partners Sierra Supply Chain Services and Penta Properties to build a state-of-the-art cold storage facility in Hamilton, Ontario. This building was developed with a focus on energy efficiency, advanced warehouse management, and value-add services to refrigerated food providers. "We have been working with Ti for several years," said Rob Vanden Broek, CEO of Sierra Supply Chain. "Over the past year and a half, we have toured several of their recently constructed buildings and worked closely with the Ti engineering team to develop the plan and design of this state-of-the-art cold storage and processing facility," said Vanden Broek.

The new 65-million-dollar complex is in the City of Hamilton, a suburb of Toronto, and strategically situated within the Red Hill Business Park. Upon completion, the 65-foot-tall facility will boast nearly 250,000 sq. ft. of storage space, and 30,000 sq. ft. of food processing space.

"We are very excited to have this opportunity to continue our valued partnership with Sierra Supply Chain in support of this important project," said Sam Tippmann, President of Ti. "This project continues the growth and expansion of our development footprint and is yet another exceptional example of market demand advancing cold chain infrastructure investment across North America. At Ti, we feel privileged to be a part of an essential industry that brings value to so many, and is valued by so many," said Tippmann.

Through Ti's experience with advanced engineering, planning, better design, smarter products and new technologies, this facility will not only be innovative, but more efficient and effective in meeting the demands of cold chain users.

About Penta Properties:Penta Properties is a building owner and property developer in Burlington, Ontario. Penta has numerous properties throughout the Toronto and the Hamilton-Niagara Ontario Region. Penta Properties tenants include Maple leaf Foods. Inc., McDonalds, Service Canada, City Of Hamilton, Loblaw, Subway, Lococo's, Tim Hortons, GT. French, Cash Store, Cash Money, Public Library, Benjamin Moore Paints to name only a few.

About Sierra Supply Chain:Sierra Supply Chain operates a warehouse and distribution center in Hamilton, Ontario and focuses on warehousing, logistics, freezing services, and exporting produced goods.

About Tippmann Innovation (Ti): Known as an award-winning, specialty industrial cold storage builder and developer with decades of experience in designing and building state-of-the-art facilities across the United States, Ti utilizes time-honed expertise and advanced technology solutions to create efficient buildings that scale with a business and that are designed to maximize profitability through fully integrating operations and supply chain. Ti provides a full suite of cold storage construction and development services, including master site planning, and operations guidance. Ti's consulting services help companies navigate the unique challenges associated with a rapidly changing industry.

Learn more: ticold.com.

INFORMATION:

Rob Adams, 260-414-1829, 289309@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tippmann-innovation-breaks-ground-on-65-million-cold-storage-facility-in-hamilton-ontario-canada-marking-continued-cold-storage-development-sector-growth-301209650.html

SOURCE Tippmann Innovation